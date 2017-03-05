Sunday, March 5

Regina Spektor

The ninth edition of Art Souterrain , which launched last night as part of Nuit Blanche, takes on the theme Play and Distraction, with installations and artworks on display throughout the “underground city.” Check it out before it wraps on March 26.

Local artist Sarah Mangle hosts a vernissage at Casa del Popolo for her exhibition Look at These Hands, a collection of hand-sewn works inspired by her relationship with her brother Aaron. Stick around afterwards to see a show with Scottish singer-songwriter Lizabett Russo with support from locals Vader Ryderwood and Host. 4873 St-Laurent, vernissage 5–7 p.m., free, show 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Le Cinéclub Film Society screens a special 35mm presentation of Denis Villeneuve’s 2000 drama Maelström (note, in unsubtitled French), in the presence of special guest, the film’s lead actor Jean-Nicolas Verreault. The screening will be preceded by a few shorts, including a tribute to the late Bill Paxton. Cinéma de Sève (1400 de Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

The latest edition of the Album Cover Comedy Show, where local comics take inspiration from iconic records, returns to Katacombes tonight where Paul Baluyot, Jeff Schouela, Troy Stark and Jakub Stachurski have selected Autobahn, the fictional nihilist band from The Big Lebowski as their muse for the evening. 1635 St-Laurent, 6:30 p.m., $15, $10 in advance

Alt-rock singer-songwriter Regina Spektor plays Metropolis, touring in support of her seventh album Remember Us to Life. (Note than none of the official event pages mention an opening act.) 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $53.75/$63.50