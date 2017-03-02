Thursday, March 2

Kroy

The students from James Lyng High have curated an art show called The Politics of Hope and Fear, featuring work by students from their own school as well as Rosemount and MIND alongside contributions from professional street artists including Futur Lasor Now, Jimmie Baptiste and Christina Marie Phelps. The show, which will be on display at the school’s Up Next Gallery until March 31, has its vernissage(s) this afternoon and this evening, and both are open to the public. 5440 Notre-Dame W., 3:30–5 and 7–8:30 p.m.

Montreal’s wintertime festival of spirits, La Cuvée d’hiver returns for a fourth year for a three-evening engagement at Griffintown’s Salon 1861, where you’ll find dozens of exhibitors of beer and spirits (with a special expanded selection of whisky tonight only) plus musical performances, fun and games, onsite barbershop, masterclasses and more. 550 Richmond, 5 p.m.–midnight, $10–$15, continues through Saturday

As part of the Montréal en Lumière festival, Montreal’s Kroy (half of the duo Milk & Bone) brings her brooding alt-pop beats to le Fairmount. 5240 Parc, 8 p.m., $24.25

Montreal singer-songwriter Leif Vollebekk is launching his new record Twin Solitudes with a show at la Tulipe, also featuring opener Ludovic Alarie. 4530 Papineau, 9 p.m., $17/$20, all ages

Arcade Fire guitarist Tim Kingsbury launches his debut solo album as Sam Patch (Yeah You, And I) with openers Loon and Slight at Bar le Ritz. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12

