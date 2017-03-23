Thursday, March 23

Molecule in L’océan électro

Little Italy’s Galerie C.O.A hosts a vernissage for Montreal artist Olivier Martineau’s first solo show, Open the Whale of Love, featuring the multidisciplinary artist’s distinct works created with a collage-style mix of found objects, drawing, sculpture, and more. 6405 St-Laurent, 5–10 p.m., free

Local punk band Mardi Noir is launching their new album L’Oeil de la tempête with an early show at Matahari Loft. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 5:30 p.m., free

The Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal and the Canadian Centre for Architecture have teamed up for the first time to present a one-off concert event called Musical Landscape for the Present Day with architect Elizabeth Diller and OSM music director Kent Nagano. 1920 Baile (Paul Desmarais Theatre), 8 p.m., $50/$25 students (online or cash-only at the door)

FIFA begins today — the festival of films about art, that is (nothing to do with soccer). Among tonight’s screenings are L’océan électro, a film that follows electronic composer Molecule on his mission to write a record over five weeks on a fishing trawler (Concordia, 6:15 p.m., preceded by the short film Touche française, both with English subtitles) and Strike a Pose, a British doc reuniting the dancers from Madonna’s Blonde Ambition tour 25 years later (Grande Bibliothèque de Banq Auditorium, 8:45 p.m.). The festival runs through April 2. $12.50/$11 seniors/$9 under 25

Norwegian hip hop artist Ivan Ave plays Phi Centre with local acts Lou Phelps and Walla P. See more about Ave and his Mutual Intentions crew here. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $22.06

Online radio station n10.as takes over the dancefloor at Datcha tonight, with DJ Honeydrip’s Waves of Honey — a blend of hip hop, R&B, electronica and chillwave, plus old and new electronic goodies from Jock Jams hosts Aso Ani and Ryan Pierre. 98 Laurier W., 11 p.m., price unlisted

