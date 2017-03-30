Thursday, March 30

Puce Mary

This year’s edition of digital arts fest Printemps Numérique kicks off with a fashion-forward afterhours party at the McCord Museum, where you can preview the new exhibition Fashioning Expo 67 and check out plenty of tech-savvy installations, projections, live painting, DJs, bar service and more. 690 Sherbrooke W., 5 p.m.–midnight, $20/$16 in advance or free for members

Blow off some steam at tonight’s free axe-throwing event, marking Rage Axe Throwing’s first anniversary. Instructors will be on site help first-timers get just the right spin. 1436 Amherst, 7–10 p.m., free

Local choreographer Daina Ashbee presents her work When the Ice Melts, Will We Drink the Water? (named 2016’s Best Dance piece of the year by the Prix de la danse awards) this week at Agora de la Danse. The piece explores sexuality and body image for the contemporary young woman. 1435 Bleury, 7 p.m., $22–$35, continues through Saturday

Danish noise artist Puce Mary (aka Frederikke Hoffmeier) returns to Montreal to play la Vitrola, with local openers Jesse Osborne-Lanthier and Hyena Hive as well as Calgary’s Skin. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

Ever heard of a Rubik’s Cube party? The idea is to wear an outfit that’s one solid colour and either exchange clothes with other people or put on outfits that will be stashed around the venue — la Sala Rossa, in this case. This will be going down tonight thanks to Taking What We Can, an organization that aims to support and empower low-income transwomen and transfeminine people. The strip-down/dress-up activity at this party/fundraiser will be accompanied by DJs Bunny Guts, Bamboo, Lenorecore, Inyourface and Bakla. 4848 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5–$10/PWYC

Lower St-Laurent Blvd. nightclub École Privée’s welcomes French minimal tech/house producer/DJ Brodinski to their weekly Please Don’t Sit Thursdays. Also spinning are locals Toddy Flores, Andrew Pololos and Rue de Bois. 1 Milton, 10 p.m., price unlisted

