Thursday, March 9

Pony and her artwork

Montreal’s tight-knit hip hop community celebrates their history with the tribute I Was There!, a national archiving initiative hosted by the Northside Hip Hop Archive and CKUT. Expect performances by Nomadic Massive, Narcy and Strange Froots and a conversation with radio DJ Butcher T, on the air since 1992. La Sala Rossa (4848 St-Laurent), 6:30–9:30 p.m., free

Contemporary ice dance troupe le Patin Libre perform their acclaimed show Vertical Influences at rinks in various Montreal neighbourhoods nightly through Friday. Check out our interview here. See le Patin Libre’s website for the week’s showtimes and venues.

Indie rock icons Dinosaur Jr. don’t come around that often, so take the opportunity to catch J. Mascis & co. tonight at the Corona Theatre, with openers Public Access T.V. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $27/$30

If you missed the Phi Centre’s Nuit Blanche event featuring the mounting of Pony’s exhibition No Role Models, you’re in luck. The artist will be on the premises again tonight, this time collaborating with Joe Rocca (Dead Obies) to produce an immersive concert inside her installation with special guests Husser, VNCE and Naadei and a limited-edition clothing collab available for purchase. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $10

Newly formed collective Girls in the Garage host a post-International Women’s Day show and pop-up shop at the Plateau’s Cactus Bar, featuring performances by Anemone, Vanille and ggpeach, with artwork from Ariel Shea, Amanda Durepos, Girlplague and more. 4461 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $8

