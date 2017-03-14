Tuesday, March 14

The Staves

The team behind Little Burgundy resto Candide takes a trip uptown to join forces with Petite-Patrie brewpub Isle de Garde for a one-evening only collab featuring a seven-course meal from the two teams of chefs, plus matching beer pairings for each course. 1039 Beaubien E., 5 p.m., $90, RSVP required

In connection with last week’s International Women’s Day, le Livart hosts a vernissage of works by woman photographers Madeleine Marcil, Aimée Filion and Paméla Lajeunesse, organized by photo school l’Académie de la Photo. 3980 St-Denis, 6–9 p.m., $5 donation suggested

Concordia’s School of Community, Public Affairs and Policy hosts a panel discussion on The Changing Landscape of Language in Montreal on the occasion of this year’s 40th anniversary of language law Bill 101. Panelists include 2012’s Printemps d’Erable leader (and newly confirmed Québec Solidaire candidate) Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois, hip hop artist Jenny Salgado, professor Catherine LeClerc and former president of the PQ’s youth committee Ariane Cayer. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., H-767, 6 p.m., free

The dancefloor at the le Ritz will be the site of tonight’s Video2000 event, a multi-projection party (featuring music by Odile Myrtil, Excalibur and M.Bootyspoon) and fundraiser for a year-end art show by Concordia’s IMCA (intermedia cyberarts) students. 179 Jean-Talon W., 8 p.m., $5 before midnight/$12 after

British folk rock the Staves play Théâtre Fairmount with openers TBA. Check out the sister trio’s latest track “Tired as Fuck” here. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $17/$20

