Tuesday, March 21

This week’s edition of Mardi Culturel at Griffintown’s Arsenal Gallery offers up a line-up of innovative electroacoustic performances called Embodiment that promises original and poetic use of new technologies in sound and visuals, featuring Patrick St-Denis, Lucas Paris, Vincent Fliniaux and Falaises. 2020 William, 6–9 p.m., free

Drop in at the Arabesque Burlesque open house to watch and participate in 15-minute samples of burlesque classes with the studio’s instructors. Topics covered include burleskfitness, bump n’ grind, cabaret routines, burlesque history, theory of the tease and playing with costumes. Attendees will be able to register for classes (which begin on April 10) on site, though that can also be done remotely until April 5. See more details about the classes here. The Wiggle Room (3874 St-Laurent), 6–9 p.m., free

Opéra de Montréal’s current production Another Brick in the Wall (inspired by Pink Floyd’s classic album The Wall) has been getting a lot of hype and critical acclaim — see our review and an interview with composer Julien Bilodeau here. Luckily tickets are still available for the remainder of the shows’s run, but grab it while it’s hot — the opera wraps on March 27. Place des Arts (175 Ste-Catherine W.), $88.25–$155.25

Montreal art rockers Blood and Glass launch their new record Punk Shadows with a free show at Cleopatra, preceded and followed by DJ sets 1230 St-Laurent (2nd floor), doors 8 p.m., free

L.A.’s grungy surf rockers Allah-Las return to Montreal to play the opulent Rialto Theatre with openers the Babe Rainbow (all the way from Australia), and locals Anemone. 5723 Parc, 9 p.m., $26/$30, all ages

