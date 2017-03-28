Tuesday, March 28

Waltz With Bashir

Montreal-born, L.A.-based artist and filmmaker Margaret Haines returns home to give an artist talk at Concordia this afternoon titled Everything Is Fine, including screenings of excerpts of her recent films. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., EV 3.645, 2:30 p.m., free

Head to Little Italy’s Espace des Mêmes for one of two screenings of the award-winning 2008 Israeli animated documentary Waltz With Bashir, a painful recounting of events during Israel’s 1982 war with Lebanon. 6464 St-Laurent, screenings at 7 and 9 p.m., $5

Montreal’s sketch and improv comedy worlds collide this evening at ComedyWorks, where the comedy club’s resident bi-weekly improv night la Belle Improv invites the Sketch Republic troupes Ladies & Gentlemen, Hot Raw Fire, Employees of the Year, Cousins and Pickle Party to the stage. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students

Treat your ears to the electronic-, chamber-laced indie pop experiments of Brooklyn-based songwriter/musician Half Waif (ie. Nandi Rose Plunkett), who plays a headlining set at la Vitrola with openers Bas Relief (from Livingston, NJ) and locals Bambi Lou. 4602 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10/$13

Four-piece alt-country/freak-folk Montreal band Forest Frontier plays Rockette’s Deadly Mardi DIY shows with openers Beloved. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

