Tuesday, March 7

Guest chefs Beaver Sheppard and Maurin Arellano Frellick join la Sala Rosa’s main man in the kitchen (Jeremiah Bullied) to offer a 10-course Spanish tapas menu, cocktail included. See more detail here. 4848 St-Laurent (1st floor), 5–11 p.m., $45

Head to Mile End restaurant Thazard for tonight’s Flawless(es) runway fashion show and pop-up shop featuring new collections from local labels like Sokoloff Lingerie, MarkAntoine, Robert Atelier, WRKDEPT and more, with tunes from DJs Audrey Bélanger and Honeydrip. 5329 St-Laurent, pop-up show from 7 p.m. with runway show at 9 p.m., $15

At Plateau cocktail bar Mayfair, An Evening With Amy Winehouse pays homage to the music of the late soul/R&B/jazz singer-songwriter. The five-piece band will be led by Madeline Harvey. 451 Rachel E., sets at 7 and 9:15 p.m., free

The Centaur Theatre Company presents an English version of François Archambault’s You Will Remember Me, directed by Roy Surette and starring Jean Marchant as Edouard, a professor, political figure and lady’s man whose failing short-term memories gradually alters his world. The play premieres tonight and runs through April 2. See more details about the cast and how to purchase tickets here. 453 St-François-Xavier, 8 p.m., $39/$36.50 under 30/$28

Jeunesse Cosmique celebrates seven years of shows tonight with a show at Casa del Popolo, featuring sets by le Trio Karason, Yannick Chayer, Philippe Vandal and Raphael Foisy-Couture, Téléphone Maison and Rakam. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $7

