Wednesday, March 1

Sailor Moon fans take note that the 1993 film Sailor Moon R: The Movie, uncut and with a new English dub, is being screened for one night only this evening at the ScotiaBank Cinema, featuring special extras like the short Make Up! Sailor Guardians. A second screening has been added after the early screening sold out. 977 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $14.95

Montreal rock/roots band the Great Novel launch their new record Skins (out this Friday on Costume Records) with a show at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $12/$15

Local comedy duo Ladies and Gentlemen (Chris Sandiford and Daniel Carin) host the third edition of An Evening of Characters at ComedyWorks, where local comics including Rachel Gendron, Jason Grimmer, Troy Stark and Bianca Yates take on hilarious new personas on stage. 1238 Bishop, 8:30 p.m., $8/$5 students

California bassist/songwriter Thundercat comes to SAT on tour for his new album Drunk, on Brainfeeder Records. 1201 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $20

Head to le Bleury Bar à Vinyle for Fredy V backed by a full band, the Foundations, performing live, original funk, soul, R&B and hip hop with some special guests, including vocalist AIZA (who can also be found playing officer Roxanne Dionne in Quebec cop drama 19-2) and DJ Lady Oracle. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $7 before 10 p.m./$10

