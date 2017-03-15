Wednesday, March 15

Arcade Fire

Get a taste of Montreal’s next generation of emerging artists at tonight’s Art Matters vernissage for the group show Risque d’échec at the MainLine Gallery. The show features sculptures and installations that will evolve and change over the course of the two-week exhibition. The vernissage promises live music from Sound of the Mountain, a dance performance by Aliah Schwartz and Guillaume Loslier-Pinard and more. 3905 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

This month’s edition of Drawn & Quarterly’s Graphic Novel Book Club puts the focus on local favourite Walter Scott’s existential art school adventure Wendy’s Revenge, which sees Wendy leave Montreal in order to advance her art career in Vancouver, Toronto, Tokyo and L.A. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne have always been part of the show at Kanaval Kanpe, the annual carnivalesque event that raises funds for Haiti charity organization Kanpe, but this year’s fifth edition is a little different: Arcade Fire — the full band — is headlining, previewing new material from their forthcoming album (we’re guessing). Also on the bill are Coeur de Pirate, Pierre Kwenders, Tito Maréchal Blues Créole, Fwonte and Gayance, with the headlining set followed by more music from Planet Giza and DJs Windows 98 (aka Win Butler) with Pierre Kwenders. And that’s not to mention the rara procession, dancers, raffle and other festive frills. Somehow tickets for this are still available, but they will certainly sell out by tonight. (There are additional tickets for sale on the Facebook event page.) Metropolis (59 Ste-Catherine E.), 7:30 p.m.– 3 a.m., $83 (including tax and service charges)

Canadian filmmaker Alanis Obomsawin hosts a listening party for her forthcoming album Bush Lady, as well as engaging in a live interview about her work. The event is part of the Cinémathèque Québécoise’s retrospective of Obomsawin’s films, and will be followed by a screening of 2002’s Crown at War With Us. 335 de Maisonneuve E. (bar/salon area), 7:30 p.m., free

Our columnist and connoisseur of heaviosity Johnson Cummins can’t hype this show enough: Seattle experimental metal dudes Sunn O))), playing SAT with local openers Big/Brave. 1201 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $27/$30

