Wednesday, March 22

Black Theatre Workshop presents Lorena Gale’s Angélique, the true story of the abuse and injustice endured by an 18th century black slave woman, who was executed in Montreal for allegedly starting a fire that burned a large swath of the old city. Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine), 8 p.m., $27/$24 seniors/$22 students/union

At Place des Arts, it’s night one of a five-show engagement of Battlefield, an adaptation of the ancient Sanskrit epic story Mahabharata. This production, by acclaimed British stage director Peter Brook, has been called “breathtaking” by The Guardian. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 8 p.m., $68.25

Danish electronic producer Anders Trentemøller (whose latest record Fixion is pretty rad) plays Corona tonight with opener TOM and His Computer. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $32/$34

Montreal funk outfit Clay and Friends as they launch their new album Conformopolis at le Bleury, with support from Industries and Adhoc. 2109 Bleury, 9 p.m., $12 (includes a copy of the CD)

Toronto-based folk band Great Lake Swimmers are in town on their Floating Through the Forest tour, playing la Sala Rossa with opener Megan Bonnell. 4848 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $17/$20

