Wednesday, March 29

Head to Plateau microbrewery Boswell for this year’s Passeport en fût, where local breweries including Birra, Harricana, Helm, Reservoir and West Shefford Pub will be on hand offering samples of original beers and other food and drink, with a DJ and photographer on site to amp up the launch party vibe. 2407 Mont-Royal E., 6–11 p.m., free

As part of the Rap Battle for social justice event series, the Rap Battle Against Consumerism promises guest vocalists taking on all sides of an issue that looms large in hip hop, addressing baller culture, capitalist satire and straight-up protest action, not to mention mainstream/corporate and conscious/indie artists in the industry. Kalmunity’s Meryem Saci hosts this event, live band Urban Science will provide the backdrop and DJ Killa-Jewel. Le Belmont (4483 St-Laurent), 8 p.m., coat check $2.25 (proceeds go to Concordia Greenhouse and Sentier Urbain)

As part of the annual worldwide Piano Day, an impressive line-up of Montreal musicians including Socalled, Brad Barr, Katie Moore, Lewis Furey, Gregory Burton, Li’l Andy, Krista Muir and more will perform at la Sala Rossa. The concert is, in part, a tribute to Leonard Cohen, as well as a fundraiser for Dans la Rue. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $25

In case you missed it the first time around in January, a group of Montreal musicians will stage a reprise performance of Au Quai Computer, a 20th anniversary tribute to Radiohead’s 1997 album OK Computer. Quai des Brumes (4481 St-Denis), 9 p.m., $10

British drum & bass artist LSB is on tour after the recent release of his record Content, and tonight he comes to Newspeak’s Lo Key Wednesdays night, with local support from Lowsteez, Kudos, Nameless and Apoplexia & Crimewave. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $5

