Wednesday, March 8

Concordia University’s TAG (Technoculture, Art, and Games) Research Centre hosts the three-day long Arcade 11, their annual showcase and celebration of indie video games, with this year’s edition featuring eight new games including Alea by Paloma Dawkins, Cale Bradbury and Caila Thompson, Overcooked by Ghost Town Games, Breakup Squad by Brooklyn Gamery and lots more. 1515 Ste-Catherine W., EV-11.715, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., continues through Friday

Celebrate International Women’s Day by joining Women of Diverse Origins’ demonstration, the theme of which is women’s resistance for peace with justice and equality. Marchers will meet at Place du 6 décembre in Côte des Neiges. Queen Mary & Côte des Neiges, 5 p.m.

In honour of International Women’s Day, the YMCA Quebec network is hosting a vernissage and slam poetry night at the BAnQ Vieux-Montreal, featuring the photo exhibition Women and Words with portraits and histories of inspirational women, followed by spoken-word performances of slam poetry and other feminist texts. 535 Viger E., 6–10 p.m., free

Brand-new local theatre collective Wig in a Box hosts a performance night at Psychic City called Punish Me, to raise funds for their first production, a queer adaptation of Foucault’s Discipline + Punish, on this spring’s program at la Chapelle. The night will feature performances from Cult MTL June cover girl Jessica Rae plus music from R&B trio adhoc and DJ Honeydrip. Secret location, 6:30 p.m. til late, $10–$15 PWYC

Montreal singer-songwriter Peter Peter — who’s been in France for nearly five years, if you were wondering where he’s been — recently released a new album called Noir Éden on Audiogram and it’s been earning some serious praise from critics. See him live (as part of the Montréal en Lumière festival) at Club Soda tonight with opener Barbagallo. 1225 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $25

Artists from French electronic label Kitsuné are playing showcase gigs across North America this month, and tonight Chicago’s Max Wonders, MTL/TO artist Maddie Longlegz and our own M.Bootyspoon kick off the tour at Apt. 200. 3643 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., price unlisted

