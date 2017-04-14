Friday, April 14

AL13FB<3 (photo by Nicky Webb)

Head to Plateau gallery Mezcal Collective for the launch party for brand-new hip-hop creative hub BL!SS, featuring a group art exhibition, live music from Urban Science (LeCypher), KAJ, Super Freddy and more plus live graff battles with Jason Botkin, Evil Empress and Sloast. 158 Prince-Arthur, 7 p.m. til late, $8

The 33rd annual Vues d’Afrique film festival begins with an invitation-only screening of Ahmed El Maanouni’s La Main de Fadma, a family drama set between Marrakech and France. Check out the complete programming for the film festival, which runs through April 23 at Cinémathèque québécoise, and features a focus on movies from Morocco (including tonight’s opening). 355 Maisonneuve W., 6 p.m., $10

Brazilian-born, Amsterdam-based choreographer Fernando Belfiore presents the Canadian premiere of his gender-bending, tech-savvy new work AL13FB<3 at the MAI with a two-night engagement. 3680 Jeanne-Mance, 8 p.m., $25

Thinking man’s rock goddess PJ Harvey headlines in Montreal for the first time since 1995, playing Metropolis tonight and tomorrow. Note that tomorrow’s show is long sold out but there are still available tonight. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8:30 p.m., $73

CJLO hosts a lineup of local and visiting rockers at La Plante featuring Montreal’s Look Vibrant, Smokes and No Aloha plus east coast trio Motherhood. Secret location, 9 p.m., $5–$8

Enigmatic Montreal producer Jacques Greene — who recently released his debut LP, Feel Infinite, on the label LuckyMe — plays Newspeak with opener Suicideyear. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, 10 p.m., $15

