Friday, April 21

Lou on the Rocks (photo by Neil Kendall of Chester)

The 10th edition of contemporary art fair Papier mounts works on paper by nearly 300 participating artists at Griffintown’s Arsenal Gallery. 2020 William, 12–9 p.m. Fri, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat–Sun

Cinéma du Parc’s midnight movie series presents David Cronenberg’s seminal Videodrome. James Woods stars alongside Debbie Harry as the CEO of a television station who discovers a trippy mind-control situation that eventually leads to… well… if you haven’t seen it, now’s your chance. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m. (Fri–Sat) and 2:30 p.m. (Sun), $12.50

The second season of the homegrown webseries Mistakes Were Made launches at Chez Serge. 5301 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., free

The burlesque weekender known as Bagel Burlesque Expo features headlining performers from New York and Berlin — including Lou on the Rocks (pictured) — backed by a who’s who of local stars of the genre, plus workshops at venues across town. Events are happening tonight through Sunday. Main shows at Théâtre Plaza (6505 St-Hubert), 7 p.m. Fri–Sat, $25–$50/show or $70–$200 weekend pass

Tohu’s third annual L’Impro Cirque tournament begins today, pitting a variety of circus performers against each other over two days of competition and live music, with the crowd as jury. 2345 Jarry E., 8 p.m. (final 4–8 p.m. tomorrow), $30/$25 students/$15 (15 and under)

Local supergroup Tommy Youngsteen (feat. members of Stars, Sam Roberts Band, the Arkells and Serena Ryder Band) plays Bruce Springsteen’s classic album Born in the USA, along with a “best of the Boss” set. Théâtre Fairmount (5240 Parc), 9 p.m., $24

