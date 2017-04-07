Friday, April 7

MTL Uncovered

Today is the LAST DAY to vote for your favourite Montreal people, places, art, restaurants and retailers in our annual readers poll, the Best of MTL. The deadline (for both the poll and the contest) is tonight at 11:59 p.m.

Mile End gallery Articule presents its annual Montreal Monochrome weekend (theme: Emergency Landing), featuring installations, performances and other interventions by artists of colour and from marginalized groups. Today’s line-up features SBC Gallery’s yearlong Wood Land School project, The Clap Back’s Nènè Myriam Konaté and poet Kaie Kellough. 262 Fairmount W., interventions at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., free

The historic Paradoxe Theatre in Ville-Émard is the scene of MTL Uncovered, a seasonal multidisciplinary art party showcasing local up-and-coming artists. Expect dozens of exhibitions of painting, photography, illustrations and other art, plus live performances by Sarah Jane, December Rose and Deeshorty (among others), more music by DJ Spec and snacks by l’Gros Luxe. 5959 Monk, 6 p.m.–midnight, $20

Bar le Ritz PDB’s in-house film screening series Cinema 1999 hosts a 35mm viewing of 1932 horror film Freaks, starring real-life travelling sideshow performers in a story of double-crossing deceit that was so shocking in its time that it effectively ended the career of director Tod Browning. 179 Jean-Talon W., 7 p.m., $10

Catch an alt-burlesque revue at La Sala Rossa by the BurlesGeek crew, who are paying tribute to their favourite TV characters at tonight’s show. Featuring performers Zyra Lee Vanity, Lady Scarlet Pearl, Lady Coeur de Lyon, Lyla Deloup, Jane Charles River and Igor, among others. 4848 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., $15/$20/$25

Frankie Teardrop (LIP/Slut Island) is the special guest DJ at Mec Plus Ultra’s April edition, the theme of which is Dirty Diamonds: “obscene tracks,” “musical gems” and “crystal clear sound” are promised, along with a live performance by Gerard X Reyes and Brian Mendez at Le Belmont. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5 before 11 p.m./$8

Anna Biller’s gauzy smut/horror movie The Love Witch was among our favourite films of 2016, and this weekend Cinéma du Parc is screening it for three consecutive nights as part of their midnight madness series. 3575 Parc, 11:30 p.m./2:30 p.m. Sunday matinee, $12.50

