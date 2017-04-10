Monday, April 10

Diet Cig photo by Nick Grennon

Metal legends of the 1980s unite as Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla bring their leather, spandex and spraynet hair to the Bell Centre. 1909 Avenue des Canadiens de Montréal, 6 p.m., $39.75–$159.50

American author, humorist and social critic David Sedaris takes the stage at Théâtre Maisonneuve for “an evening with.” 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., $42.75/$51.81

Five Montreal sketch comedy troupes perform at tonight’s Bangers on Beaubien at Brasserie Beaubien. Headliners include Hot Raw Fire, Ladies & Gentlemen, Employees of the Year, Goddamn Bear and Smart Alec Baldwins. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., free

NDQ plays host to a new edition of fliQs, an indie queer short film screening series featuring works by local queer filmmakers. Tonight’s edition is focused on the theme of Desire. 32 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., free

Local bubblegum pop band Pale Lips headline at Turbo Haüs, supported by Halifax’s Crossed Wires, Vancouver’s Tough Age and fellow Montrealers BBQT. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8:30 p.m., $10

NYC band Diet Cig play Bar le Ritz PDB with openers Daddy Issues and Lemongrab. Diet Cig’s new, debut LP Swear I’m Good at This is worth a listen if female-fronted, guitar-heavy indie pop is your thing. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $13/$15

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.