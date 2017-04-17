Monday, April 17

Jesus Christ Superstar

Though the city’s major cultural institutions are generally closed on Mondays, holidays are a different story. Take advantage of the exceptional holiday hours to check out the MMFA’s Chagall exhibition (1380 Sherbrooke W., 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $23/$15 30 and under) or the MAC’s Teresa Margolles and Emanuel Licha exhibitions. 185 Ste-Catherine W., 11 a.m.–6 p.m., $15/$10 students

If you’re still in Easter Mode (whatever that may be), or feel like a big-screen 420 experience this holiday Monday, check out Jesus Christ Superstar at Dollar Cinema. (Arrival, screening at the same time, is a better movie, but not necessarily one to blaze for.) 6900 Decarie Square, 5 p.m., $2.50

Enjoy an Easter weekend church service for the non-religious with a pair of orchestral Francophone folk pop acts performing at the Plateau’s elegant Chapelle Ste-Louise, with Lumière (Canailles’ Étienne Côté) plus harmony heavy five-piece Chassepareil. 4230 Drolet, 8 p.m., $10

Brasserie Beaubien plays host to a solid lineup of local and visiting pop musicians headlined by Montreal’s Inland Island and Kindly plus Halifax’s John McKiel and Cousins. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $8/PWYC

Le Ritz is the place to be to catch classic British band the Wedding Present — a Leeds quartet that’s been playing jangly indie rock since 1985 — and L.A. opener Colleen Green (don’t miss her!). 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $20/$25

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.