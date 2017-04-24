Monday, April 24

Atlnata’s the Coathangers

Montreal literary festival Blue Metropolis begins today and runs through April 30, hosting a series of readings, panels and launches in English or French at Hotel 10 and beyond. See our round-up of programming highlights here.

Experimental synth-based music project Chiquita returns to Montreal (after relocating to Toronto) for a hometown album launch at Résonance of their debut Chiquita Magic. 5175A du Parc, 6 p.m., PWYC

A multidisciplinary, bilingual performance opening tonight at La Chapelle called (More) Propositions for the AIDS Museum by Projets Hybris takes a look at the history of the AIDS crisis using music, images, the written word and the human body. 3700 St-Dominique, 7 p.m., $33.50/$28.50 reduced

The Phi Centre presents a selection of short films pulled from the SXSW lineup, including works by filmmakers from Canada, the US, England, Iceland, Denmark and Belgium. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $9.50/$7.50 students

Atlanta all-girl rock band the Coathangers play l’Escogriffe ahead of the May 5 release of their new EP Parasite, with Montreal acts Paul Jacobs and No Aloha opening. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $15/$18

