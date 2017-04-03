Monday, April 3



Montreal filmmakers Ameesha Joshi and Anna Sarkissian present their Indian women’s boxing documentary With This Ring as part of the Cinema Politica screening series. Watch the trailer here. Concordia Hall Building (1455 de Maisonneuve W., H-110), 7–9:30 p.m., PWYC

Les Filministes, a UQAM-based group presenting film screenings on gender issues, presents Helene Klodawsy’s 2013 documentary Come Worry With Us!, following members of Thee Silver Mt. Zion as the musicians juggle their responsibilities as touring band members and parents of young children. 1564 St-Denis, 7 p.m., free

This week’s edition of There’s Something Funny Going On at the Blue Dog features a mix of Montreal comedians and special guests from Hamilton, with headliner Dylan Subiza Houerou plus AJ Bate, Black Zeus, Rachel Gendron and more, hosted by Scott Andrew Carter. 3958 St-Laurent, 8:30 p.m., PWYC

Montreal’s Eguiluz Trio launch their new album Ontologies with a performance at Casa del Popolo featuring their unique style that combines chamber music, folk and vocals that evoke quantum mechanics and the cosmos. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Legendary pop crooner and glam rock frontman Bryan Ferry plays Théâtre St-Denis, with opener Judith Owen. 1594 St-Denis, p.m., $71.50–$135.50

