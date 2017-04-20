L’Escogriffe is back — bigger and better

With Canadian Music Week happening down the 401, our humble little burg is attracting quite a bit of out-of-town bands trying to make the most out of their Canadian festival excursion.

The big news this week though is the reopening of l’Escogriffe with a new sound system and double the capacity. For the past 17 years, the tiny confines of l’Esco has been a godsend for bands and fans of local live music, nourished by a staff of rabid music fans with an amazing amount of heart. That in a nutshell has been the recipe for the venue’s success and no doubt their transition from small room to mid-size venue will be as smooth as silk.

Thursday: For a real feel of a venue run by people who play in bands and actively contribute to the Montreal music scene, stop by Drones to catch the unpredictable Un Blonde with Lab Coast and Crash 9. Secret location, 9 p.m., price unlisted

If you’re digging into the very hep Giallo disco scene, you can shake it like a bowl of soup at Datcha with Antoni Maiovvi, Taylor Hoodlum Stevenson and DJ (sans objet). 98 Laurier W., 10 p.m., price unlisted

Katacombes gets their weekend started early with a launch by Empty Minds and ample support from Teen Seizure. 1635 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $10

Friday: Katacombes keeps things swinging like a fistful of nickels with Potion 13, Night Breaker and Killing Unit. This gig could be a great dessert if you find yourself at the Delain/Hammerfall show at Foufs. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $5

For something (arguably) even heavier, make your way down St-Henri way to Turbo Haüs, hosting Gazm, Coke Jaw, Special Guest (they were originally called Garage Sale but there were legal snags with the name), Doxx and Terse. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Saturday: The fifth edition of Girls Can Kick Your Ass gets underway at Katacombes and this edition is stuffed to the gills with pulverizing punch. You can check out Ol’ School Johnny, Murder the Elite, Mauvaise Conduite, Cold Folks, Devora, Screaming Demons and the Last Rockers. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $8

New promoters on the block Grimeymtl are presenting Jesus Horse, Offset and Depwine at Turbo Haüs. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $7

The big gig of the night is obviously the grand reopening of the new l’Esco, and they’re not fuggin’ around: with promoters Analogue Addiction, they’ll stuff the place for Duchess Says with Frigs/Ressurection. This will definitely be a party, and it’ll get sloppy. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $22

Sunday: Turbo Haüs gives their weekend an extended mix with Dune Rats, Hockey Dad and the Frisky Kids. 5011 Notre-Dame W., p.m., $

If you’re into Burger Records, real 1970s glam, Hollywood Boulevard hair metal and just general sleaze, I happen to know that your favourite gig of the year is happening at Bistro de Paris with the hair farmer rawk of Hammered Satin with local Slade worshippers Jonesy. (I was threatened with death by a member of Pale Lips if I did not mention this show, btw.) 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

If the gig gods get their time right, you may be able to catch Hammered Satin as well as L.A. Witch, Lemongrab and Skeleton Club just a block away at l’Esco. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $8

Monday: Another big gig for rockers this week (at l’Esco, too) is the Coathangers with Paul Jacobs and No Aloha. 4461 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $15 advance/$18 door

Tuesday: All psych heads and fans of the Sacred Bones label must grab tix for Moon Duo with Jackie Lynn at Sala. 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $16 advance/$20 door

At one of my favourite live music venues on Earth (Brasserie Beaubien), catch the Foreign Resort with the City Gates and local shoegazers Traces. 73 Beaubien E., 8 p.m., $10

Wednesday: If you were L7 on all of the l’Esco gigs this week, you still have a chance to check out the room when the Velvetiens, Lemongrab (doing double duty this week) and Vanille get close and intimate on the new l’Esco stage. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., price unlisted

For old-school metal-heads, there will be no place to be but Metropolis to catch three legends that can still swing with mighty strength: Testament, Sepultura and Prong. Questions? 59 Ste-Catherine E., 5 p.m., $45

Finally, my big pick of the week is post-rock warlords Mono, whose cinematic jams will get panoramic at Phi Centre, with ex-Grails and Om member Holy Sons. For my full reach-around on this gig, please consult the April print edition of Cult MTL. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $17 advance/$20 door

Current Obsession: Redd Kross, Teen Babes From Monsanto

