This week has it all: from Tech Metal to Bubblegum Punk

Although this week really runs the gamut, with the very best of tech metal, poodle hair metal, folk punk and punk rock karaoke (with So Cal punk legends), my bet would be on the first day of the week, when bubblegum punk à la Ramones reigns supreme.

Thursday: The fabulous furry freaks at Analogue Addiction have cooked up a bill at the temporary l’Esco (Cactus) tonight with Wtchs, Girl Arm and Eschaton. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $8

All fans of the wordsmith behind the Weakerthans will want head to Théâtre Fairmount to catch John K. Samson and the Winter Wheat with Michael Feuerstack. 5240 Parc, 7:30p.m., $25

Friday: Fans of folk punk (yep, that’s a thing) who weren’t able to pick up advance tickets to Days n Daze, Tintamare and Hard Up, Katacombes will be keeping 100 tickets at the door, so get there early if you want to get in. 1635 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $15

For those of you who like it heavy, Turbo Haüs remains the place to be to catch Rosetta, Black Love and guests. 5011 Notre-Dame O., 8 p.m., $17

Saturday: If you want to spend your time in a venue that has a lot of heart and remains run by grassroots music fans, you can climb the stairs to Drones Club for Halifax’s Century Egg, Sivani, Bleu Odeur (nice one!) and DJ Salu. 6520 Parc, time and price unlisted

Sunday: Those seeking the apex of tech metal don’t have to look very far as Montreal’s Despised Icon are clear leaders of the genre. They’re playing at the Corona with Chelsea Grin, Ice Nine Kills, Gideon and Enterprise Earth. 2490 Notre-Dame O., 6:30 p.m., $35

Monday: If you’re looking for a heaping amount of “arty” in your party (on a Monday night!), you make your way down to 10 des Pins and knock on the door of #316 to catch Gambletron, Jilted X and Miss Dick Vibrocis. #316, 10 Pins O., 9 p.m., $5-10

The big gig of the week features the queens of noise and all things bubblegum punk — Pale Lips — when they crank it up at Turbo Haüs with Halifax’s Crossed Wires, Vancouver’s Tough Age and BBQT. 5011 Notre-Dame O., 8 p.m., $10

Tuesday: The Deadly Mardi Shows DIY series keeps rolling along at Rockette with Penny Diving and Dangereens. 4479 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $5

One of the funniest parodies of Hollywood Boulevard glam (Steel Panthers) come to town to rustle some feathers and stick a sloppy grin on your face at Metropolis, with Citizen Zero. Not for the easily offended. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $41.50

Wednesday: Finally all fans of Reagan-era So Cal punk will definitely want to show up to Foufounes for Punk Rock Karaoke. Catch legends like the Adolescents’ Steve Soto, Circle Jerks, Red Kross and Bad Religion’s Greg Hetson and the Dickies’ Stan Lee lay down the oompah beat as you caterwaul through the hardcore classics. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $20

Current Obsession: Runaways, Queens of Noise

jonathan.cummins@gmail.com