Saturday, April 1

Dan Boeckner and Devojka of Operators

Film lovers take note: Montreal cinema organization Mediafilm is presenting their 10th annual CinéBazar, a one-day market with films on DVD and VHS plus posters, projectors, books, film reels and other film-related collectibles. Centre du Plateau (2275 St-Joseph E., 9 a.m.–4 p.m., free

Spend your afternoon at the Belgo building, site of two vernissages and a panel discussion: Projet Pangée launches the expo Period Pieces (a Sunset Terrace Retrospective) with a round table about the impact of indie spaces on cultural scenes with speakers from Montreal’s l’Escalier, Raising Cattle and Soon.tw plus guests from across Canada, followed by a vernissage (372 Ste-Catherine W., #412, round table 1 p.m., vernissage 3–5 p.m., free), while over at POPOP, artist and curator Cheryl Sim teams up with vintage sign collector Matt Soar (Montréal Signs) to present YMX: Migration, Land, and Loss After Mirabel featuring videos and installations exploring themes of displacement and forced immigration surrounding Montreal’s now (mostly) defunct Mirabel airport (372 Ste-Catherine W., #442-444, 3–5 p.m., free).

The CCA bookstore is hosting the launch for Animal Metropolis: Histories of Human-Animal Relations in Urban Canada, a book for history buffs and animal lovers alike. The event is presented in conjunction with the CCA’s ongoing exhibition It’s All Happening So Fast: A Counter-History of the Modern Canadian Environment. 1920 Baile, 3 p.m., free

British pop legends the Zombies are in town tonight to play their bona fide classic album Odessey and Oracle live from start to finish, along with some of their other classic tunes. See more about the band and the album (and listen to the album) here. Le National (1220 Ste-Catherine W.), 8 p.m., $55/$69.50, all ages

Head to Turbo Haüs to catch a very cool local garage rock band, the Famines, with fellow locals Pale Lips and Nüshu, Hamilton’s Sweet Dave & the Shallow Graves and Ottawa’s Bonnie Doon. The event is also the launch of the second Pentagon Black compilation, featuring tracks by two dozen indie band from Halifax to Edmonton and a 20×30” poster designed by the Famines’ Raymond Biesinger. 5011 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $10

Operators is the latest band launched by Dan Boeckner (Wolf Parade, Handsome Furs, Divine Fits), and their 2016 LP Blue Wave is pure crack for fans of high-octane post-punk and new wave. Tonight they return to Bar le Ritz PDB to play an early-ish show, with openers Charly Bliss from NYC. (Stick around after the show for Frankie Teardrop’s LIP dance party.) 179 Jean-Talon W., 9 p.m., $16/$20

