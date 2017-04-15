Saturday, April 15



Spice Girls

Celebrate Easter weekend with the Nouveau International’s three-night engagement of Jesus Christ Superband, the comedic theatre troupe’s take on the 1973 rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, back by popular demand for a fifth run and starring Sandi Armstrong as Jesus Christ. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $23/$20 in advance, continues through Sunday

Montreal comedian Tranna Wintour’s Trannavision series continues at Psychic City tonight with a screening of ’90s girl power adventure Spice World with live commentary from Wintour and guests. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5

Local performance collective Wives curates a new multidisciplinary series at Studio 303 called Assemblée with tonight’s program featuring performances from Montreal’s Sarah Chouinard-Poirier, Northampton’s Madison Palffy, New York’s Rachel James plus choreography from Winnie SuperHova, sculpture exhibition by Jacinthe Loranger and a live music video by J. Ellise Barbara. 372 Ste-Catherine W., #303, 8 p.m., $10–$20 PWYC, with 2nd show Sunday at 4 p.m.

The Erik Hove Chamber Ensemble is launching their new record Polygon with an early show at Resonance Café. Opening act the Anna Webber Simple Trio starts their set at 6 p.m., so be prompt if you want to soak in all the alt-jazz these bands have to offer. 5175A Parc, 6 p.m., $12 ($20 w/ CD)

Alaclair Ensemble MC KNLO plays a headlining set at Artgang with opener Modlee (another local hip hop artist produced by Alaclair’s Vlooper), a DJ set by Toast Dawg and a stack of up-and-coming openers, namely the Kount, Lina Dono, WOLFER, Lewis D and OCLAZ. 6524 St-Hubert, 9 p.m., $15

