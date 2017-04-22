Saturday, April 22

Record Store Day 2017

It’s Record Store Day! The 11th annual observance of vinyl, the brick and mortar shops that sell it and the hundreds of exclusive RSD releases hitting their shelves is happening around the city. Check out our round-up of participating Montreal stores, their hours, special events and sales, as well as our Top 12 RSD exclusives.

Say goodbye to Mile End’s Russian donut café Chez Boris (victim of an expired lease) at tonight’s sendoff closing party featuring cabaret style performances by vocalist Jacqueline Van De Geer, Mykinda Mann, Punani Difranco and more, followed by live music from Inland Island, Oscar Panther (Hoan) and Gentle Mystic. 5151 Parc, 8 p.m., $7–$10 PWYC

Analogue Addiction, Heavy Trip and Bonsound present the official grand re-opening of l’Escogriffe — the Plateau venue has been closed for months and putting on shows at the neighbouring Cactus bar and restaurant, which it has now moved into, doubling its size. Expect festive vibes and live sets by Duchess Says and Frigs. 4461 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $20/$22

Up and coming literary/arts magazine Bad Nudes launches Issue 2.2 with a BYOB evening, including readings from Eli Lynch, Jessica Bebenek and Guillaume Morissette. Secret location, 9 p.m. PWYC

Grab the mic at the classic G-funk edition of Hip Hop Karaoke at le Belmont, hosted as usual by D-Shade, with beats by DJ Puggy (Puggymixsingh) and featuring the Chocolate Jungle Dancers. 4483 St-Laurent, 10 p.m., $5/$10

Never Apart and Suoni per il Popolo team up to present an all-nighter with Hamburg-based underground DJ and producer Helena Hauff, plus Sleazy (Marie Davidson and Ginger Breaker), M. Salaciak (Temple Records) and Void Republic. 6610 Hutchison, 11 p.m., $15–$25

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.