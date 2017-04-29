Saturday, April 29

Goldfish, c. 1996

The athletes of the Montreal Roller Derby will be taking on teams from all across Eastern Canada during this weekend’s Beast of the East Tournament, now in its 10th year, with nonstop derby action throughout the day and continuing tomorrow at Arena Mont Royal. 4356 Cartier, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m. Sunday, $15/$10 in advance per day, or $25/$18 in advance for a weekend pass.

Annual record fair le Salon du Disque assembles dozens of local vendors with choice vinyl selections for sale and live DJs all day long. 5035 St-Dominique, 10 a.m.–4 p.m., free, or $20 for early access from 8 a.m.

The second edition of local artisan meetup, the Cool Market, takes place today and tomorrow in the Mile End, featuring locally produced art, decor, jewelry, clothing and more. 160 St-Viateur W., #609, 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Saturday, 11–5 p.m. Sunday, free

A crew of Montreal rappers, artists and a little fanfare from the the Urban Science Brass Band will fire up the Bloc Party for Migrant Justice, presented by the Artists Bloc of the Immigrant Workers’s Centre, Rap Battles for Social Justice and Solidarity Across Borders in conjunction with Climate Justice Montreal and Concordia’s Student Union and Hip Hop Community group at Parc Ex café/venue l’Artère. 7000 Parc, 2 p.m., free

Catch a heavy double-dose of Can-con in Hamilton acid-folk singer-songwriter Tom Wilson — known in his solo guise as Lee Harvey Osmond (he’s also the singer from Blackie & the Rodeo Kings) — and local alt country vets Mack Mackenzie & Three O’Clock Train. Fairmount Theatre (5240 Parc), 8 p.m., $27/$29

Back in 1996, Goldfish was one of Montreal’s most promising female-fronted pre-indie rock buzz bands. Unfortunately, they broke up in the middle of recording their first album. Tonight, they reunite and release their debut Predictions of the Future, 21 years later. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $12/$14

