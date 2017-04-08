Saturday, April 8

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

Head to Little Italy’s Death of Vinyl for the boutique’s Saturday afternoon Recordmendations series. This week’s special guest is DJ Sweet Daddy Luv (Lewis Braden) of the Goods and Jazz Amnesty Sound System, who will arrive at the new/used record shop empty-handed and improvise an afternoon-long playlist from records pulled from the bins. 6307 St-Laurent, 2–5 p.m., free

Catch a special screening of the Montreal-made action movie Boost, followed by a Q&A with director Darren Curtis at Forum Cineplex Cinema. 2313 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m., price unlisted

Place des Arts presents a screening of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone with a live performance of John Williams’ film score for an 84-person orchestra, conducted by Sarah Hicks. This show is happening tonight and tomorrow afternoon at the Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier. 175 Ste-Catherine W., 7 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, $86.58–$163.97

Show your support for this summer’s Fringe Fest at tonight’s fundraising live auction at the MainLine Theatre, where you can bid on a huge selection of items donated by local vendors, including Fringe passes, tickets for shows from Just for Laughs, the Segal Centre and Centaur Theatre, Sketchfest, Tangente Danse and more, plus gift certificates and swag from local boutiques, restaurants and services across town. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., free entry

Six-man Quebec ensemble l’Orchestre d’hommes-orchestres pays tribute to Tom Waits in a live show at Théâtre Outremont, that has been performed over 200 times across the globe. 1248 Bernard, 8 p.m., $39/$33

The Île Soniq festival presents a pretty massive Saturday night dance party at Metropolis showcasing artists from the British label Anjunabeats, namely Andrew Bayer b2b Ilan Bluestone, Jason Ross, Oliver Smith and Tomac. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 10 p.m., $38

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.