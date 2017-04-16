Sunday, April 16

Coeur de Pirate

If you’re missing The Walking Dead (and/or want to see some way crazier horror on a bigger screen), get your zombie kicks via City of the Walking Dead, a 1980 Spanish/Italian/Mexican co-production by exploitation director Umberto Lenzi (Cannibal Ferox). The screening, presented by the Film Society, will be accompanied by a talk courtesy of Simon Predj, who hosts the genre cinema podcast Les Oubliettes. 1395 René-Lévesque W., VA-114, 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students & seniors

Southwest area DIY space Jacuzzi Club hosts a vernissage for Troop 110 and the Inexplicable Abstraction, a collaborative exhibition created by artists Sam Kasirer and Gabrielle Hoole over a four-month-long residency. Secret location, 7–11 p.m., free

Female-DJ series Où sont les femmes? brings Coeur de Pirate to tonight’s party at Bain Mathieu to spin alongside DJ Sunset and surprise guests. 2915 Ontario E., 8 p.m., $10/$15

Montreal electronic duo Wake Island launch their Sentimental Animals EP with a show in Mile End, supported by Best Fern and Muffin Daydream. Secret location, 8 p.m., PWYC, BYOB

Local neo-grunge band Teen Seizure top the bill tonight at Bistro de Paris, on a bill featuring Japanese madmen Zoobombs, L.A.’s Jerkagram and locals Talleen. 4536 St-Denis, 9 p.m., $10

Head to Artgang for the first edition of the new hip hop/R&B/soul and house party series Nocturnity with DJs Pat Boogie, Mr. Touré and Godfather D digging deep to find classic tracks to keep you moving. 6524 St-Hubert, 11 p.m., $15

