Sunday, April 2

Andre Dawson, Eric Gagné and Dennis Martinez

It’s no secret that Montreal mayor Denis Coderre desperately wants to bring the Montreal Expos back to major league baseball, and he’ll be shaking hands and kissing babies at today’s Expos Fest, a fundraiser for the Montreal Children’s Hospital that offers sports fans a chance to meet and mingle with former MLB players like Andre Dawson, Eric Gagné, Dennis Martinez and more. 777 Robert-Bourassa, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., $7

Plateau cocktail bar Mayfair hosts a sugar-shack-style brunch, Cabana Sucre, featuring a traditional country spread, a tire d’érable stand, mimosa kits and music by David A. & Phoenician. 451 Rachel E., services at 1 and 3 p.m., RSVP recommended

This year’s edition of the Mile End Poet’s Festival, ongoing until April 4, offers a performance evening of poetry and music at Casa del Popolo featuring special guests Patrice Desbiens, Petrol Taste, Jonathan Lamy & Sebastien Dulude and Milk & Bone’s Laurie Bedard and Laurence Lafond Beaulne. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

Montreal comedian Tranna Wintour continues her live-commentary film screening series Trannavision this evening at Psychic City, projecting Britney Spears’ critically panned coming of age movie Crossroads, featuring special guests Nancy Webb, Rachel Gendron and Kelly Kay. Secret location, 8 p.m., $5

Montreal-based Brit Tim Crabtree is the man behind Paper Beat Scissors, a music project with classical, contemporary, electronic and indie rock influences. Tonight you can see a very special performance by the band with a chamber ensemble — including Erla Axelsdottir (Björk, Foxtrott), Pemi Paull (the president of the National Viola Society) and Devin Wesley (Rich Aucoin, PEI Symphony Orchestra) — plus local minimalist jazz ensemble Ambroise in the opening slot. La Sala Rossa 4848 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10/$15

For more music events, see our listings. Art listings can be found here.

Reward your favourite Montreal people, places, art, restaurants, retailers and more in our annual readers poll, the Best of MTL. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 7.