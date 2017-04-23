Sunday, April 23

David Lynch’s The Art Life

There’s a pretty strong line-up of movies playing at Parc right now, but if you’ve already seen I Am Not Your Negro, Colossal and T2 Trainspotting, the 2016 documentary David Lynch — The Art Life is a fascinating look at the filmmaker’s methods and lifestyle. (And if you’re not already psyched for the return of Twin Peaks next month, this should kick your ass into gear.) 3575 Parc, various times, $12.50

The Howl! Collective’s Activist Art Fair is on today at Casa del Popolo, with vendors including the in-house Popolo Press, Imaging Apartheid, LOKI and Swarm. See the full list here. 4873 St-Laurent, 12–5 p.m., free entry

Get to know the people who make your food a little better at today’s vernissage of photographs featuring Montreal’s behind-the-scenes kitchen workers by photographer Eric Tschaeppeler, at Mile End’s HELM microbrewery. 273 Bernard W., 3–10 p.m., free

Stick around at Casa to catch Saxsyndrum before they hit the road on a spring tour, with support from Toronto trip-hop outfit Del Bel (launching their newly released third album Ill) plus Montreal duo DF. 4873 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $8

Catch some synth-laced indie pop de qualité via New Orleans duo Generationals, playing le Ritz tonight with opener Psychic Twin, a Brooklyn synth-waver worth getting there early for. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$20

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.