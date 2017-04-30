Sunday, April 30

Joan Crawford in Johnny Guitar

Nature-inspired illustrator and cartoonist Matt Forsythe launches his latest book The Gold Leaf with an afternoon event at Drawn & Quarterly. A a kid-friendly drawing workshop precedes the launch at 11:30 a.m. Light refreshments will be served. 211 Bernard W., 12 p.m.-1 p.m., free

Le Cinéclub Film Society hosts a 35mm screening of the unconventional 1954 Western Johnny Guitar, directed by Nicholas Ray and starring Joan Crawford as a subversive, gun-slinging saloon owner whose establishment sets the scene for an unforgettable showdown. Cinéma de Sève (1400 Maisonneuve W.), 6:30 p.m., $8/$6 students

Bask in the big-tent electro-pop sound of San Francisco act Tycho, who pull into Metropolis with openers Beacon. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 7 p.m., $38–$41

Drunken Cinema MTL hosts an interactive drinking game while screening Amy Holden Jones’ slasher classic Slumber Party Massacre. Pajamas are optional. Bar le Ritz PDB (179 Jean-Talon W.), 8 p.m., $5 includes game card

A lineup of local musicians take over The Plant tonight to help MPSO launch their new album Examined Life (with a film accompaniment), including Fog Lake, Sorry Girls, Blessings (Year of Glad) and Lavender Wow (Ylang Ylang, Joni Void), plus interactive art from Teagan C. Secret location, 9 p.m., $5/PWYC

Femme Fatale promises an evening of ambient, electronic and experimental music featuring solo sets by Gambletron, Sheenah Ko, Munya and a special dance performance by Brittney Canda Gering. Snack N’ Blues (5260 St-Laurent), 9 p.m., PWYC

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.