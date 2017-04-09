Sunday, April 9

Paul Cargnello

Join Dispatch Coffee at their newest Plateau location today and every Sunday for a free coffee tasting session, where you can sample the local roaster’s various brews and learn more about the journey their beans make, from farm to cup. 4021 St-Laurent, 11 a.m.–1 p.m., free

Plateau DIY art space the Glass Door Gallery hosts Handmade Montreal, a one-day only artist market where you can find locally produced artworks, prints, zines, clothing (new and vintage) and more, with live music from Colin Sim, Pottery and James Clay Middleton. 4064 St-Laurent, 12–7 p.m., PWYC

In the wake of the U.S. bombing of Syria, a Hands Off Syria demo has been planned at Norman Bethune Square in downtown Montreal. Guy and de Maisonneuve W., 2–4 p.m.

Soul-punk-rock-reggae artist Paul Cargnello throws a launch and listening party for his 11th solo record Something Dimferent at NDG’s Coop la Maison Verte. But this record is for kids, and for parents “tired of the schlock that the music industry throws at our children.” 5785 Sherbrooke W., 3–6 p.m., free

Live wrestling series Battlewar celebrates five years of fierce fights with tonight’s extra special edition at Les Foufounes Electriques featuring The Rambling Man, Surfer Mitch Thompson, Franky the Mobster and more plus announcer Mike Paterson. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

