Thursday, April 13

From Velibor Božović’s Nothing Will Surprise You Here

Montreal’s art world offers up nearly a dozen vernissages to choose from tonight, with highlights including a retrospective of notable multidisciplinary Quebec artist Serge Tousignant at Vox (2 Ste-Catherine W., #401, 5–7 p.m., free), colourful collage work by Cynthia Dinan-Mitchell at Atelier Circulaire (5445 de Gaspé, #105, 5:30–8 p.m., free) plus works by Velibor Božović and Kathryn Elkin down the hall at Dazibao (5445 de Gaspé, #109, 7–10 p.m., free) and three-dimensional mixed media works by Alan Ganev at Station 16, with tunes from GrandBuda (3523 St-Laurent, 6–9 p.m., free).

Eastern Bloc’s Data Salon showcases 10 new indie video games, arcade-style, with music by DJs Hazy Montagne Mystique, Fruits, aNTOJe and Yerly. 7240 Clark, 7–10 p.m., free

Monthly queer DJ night LIP moves to Mile End nightclub Datcha and the connected Kabinet bar, with guests Marie Davidson and Gene Tellem joining organizer Frankie Teardrop at Datcha (11 p.m.–3 a.m.) and Odile Myrtil playing the early set at Kabinet (7–11 p.m.). 92/98 Laurier W., 7 p.m., price unlisted

GAMIQ-award-winning alt-folk quintet Mentana have been on the scene for a couple of years now, and released an acclaimed album called Inland Desire last year. Check them out tonight as they play a headlining set at Phi Centre, with special guests TBA. 407 St-Pierre, 8 p.m., $22.06

Toronto garage rockers Casper Skulls play Bar le Ritz PDB tonight with support from locals Heathers and Traces. 179 Jean-Talon W., 10 p.m., $10/$7.50 in advance

