Thursday, April 20

This weekend’s annual Howl! Arts Festival kicks off with a vernissage of mixed-media artworks by Sundus Abdul Hadi at Casa del Popolo, with special guest DJ Sandhill, followed by an Art in Action concert featuring performances by N NAO, Joni Void, Copcarbonfire and Will Eizlini & Xarah Dion. 4873 St-Laurent, vernissage 5–7 p.m., free/concert 8:30 p.m., $10/PWYC

Artgang hosts Beat Gallery, a concept exhibition where producers’ beatmaking stations are presented as artworks, with participating DJs including Fruits, Yerly, Tshizimba, Cotola and more. 6524 St-Laurent, 5–9 p.m., free

Never Apart’s spring programming launches today with a vernissage welcoming new works including the exhibition Two-Spirit Sur-Thrivance and the Art of Interrupting Narratives by Dayna Danger, Jeffrey McNeil-Seymour, Kent Monkman, Preston Buffalo and Fallon plus contributions from Beric Manywounds, Scott Pilgrim, Lez Spread The Word, Andrew Moncrief and the House of Venus. 7049 St-Urbain, 6–10 p.m., free

Stoners will be assembling on the Mountain for 420 today, and in Mile End a little later on for a “420 afterparty” called Munchies, promising movie screenings, reggae, electro and “vaporwave” DJ sets and, of course, chill vibes. Secret location, 6:30 p.m.–3 a.m., $5/$10 after 10 p.m.

Phi Centre presents the Montreal premiere of I, Daniel Blake, the latest film by renowned British filmmaker Ken Loach. Check out our review from Cannes 2016. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students & seniors

Montreal hip hop band Héliodrome — led by rapper Khyro (an alumnus of Atach Tatuq and Traumaturges) and rounded out by multi-instrumentalist YPL, guitarist Eric Gingras, trumpet player Pierre Guilhem Roudet and drummer Samuel Bobony — launch a new record called Le Jardin des Espèces with guests Hazy Montagne Mystique doing a DJ set. 4234 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., price unlisted

