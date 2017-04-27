Thursday, April 27

Hopsin

Over in Ste-Thérèse (a half hour north of Montreal), a new three-day festival called Santa Teresa has booked a pretty sick line-up of bands at various venues around the town, including Patrick Watson, A Tribe Called Red, Alaclair Ensemble, Sunns, Duchess Says, Ragers and Husser. Begins today and runs through Saturday.

The third edition of the multidisciplinary audiovisual arts festival Ibrida*Pluri presents two days of experimental performances, installations and film screenings by artists across Quebec, beginning today. Eastern Bloc (7240 Clark), 7–11 p.m. daily, $10–$15/day or $20–$25 for a festival pass

Head to La Chapelle for Projet hybris’s multidisciplinary bilingual production (More) Propositions for the AIDS Museum, a blend of music, images, words and choreography to explore the the art, activism, anger and hope of the AIDS crisis. 3700 St-Dominique, 8 p.m., $33.50/$28.50 reduced, continues until Friday

Check out Vancouver stand-up talent Byron Bertram as he tapes a comedy special The Man With the Broken Brain at Théâtre Sainte Catherine. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $15

U.K. grime rapper Skepta returns to Montreal for a headlining show following last summer’s performance at Osheaga. Olympia (1004 Ste-Catherine E.), 9 p.m., $40.24

L.A. rapper, producer, actor and director Hopsin brings his Savageville tour to Club Soda with opener Token — see our interview with Token here. 1225 St-Laurent, 9 p.m., $35.25/$37.25