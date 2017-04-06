Thursday, April 6

Interpolate A/V

The spring edition of La Braderie de mode québécoise, the seasonal shopping event that brings together hundreds of local designers with deep discounts on samples, previous collections and brand-new offerings, begins today at the old port’s Marché Bonsecours. 325 de la Commune E., 10 a.m.–9 p.m., free, continues through Sunday

At the CCA, Columbia University’s Kenneth Frampton and a pair of fellow U.S. scholars will engage in a conversation titled Can There Be a Global Architectural History Today? 1920 Baile, 6 p.m.

Taking over the SAT’s trippy SATosphère for three days only is a two-for-one immersive presentation of Interpolate A/V and Indivisible, two audiovisual programs that incorporate live and digital elements and showcase innovate use of 3D and augmented reality technologies. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $20.25, continues through Saturday

Local singer-songwriter Samuele launches her sophomore record Les filles sages vont au paradis, les autres vont où elles veulent (a follow-up to the zine/album hybrid Z’album) with a free show at Lion d’Or. 1676 Ontario E., 8 p.m., free, all ages

Ottawa art-folk band the Acorn mark the 10th anniversary of their critically acclaimed 2007 album Glory Hope Mountain with a special performance at Casa del Popolo, where they’ll be playing the record au complet with video projections by Hard Science and opener Dan Misha Goldman. 4873 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $10

This week’s edition of LeCypher live hip hop and soul jam session at le Bleury Bar à Vinyle features a special tribute to the music of Kendrick Lamar in anticipation of Lamar’s new album dropping tomorrow, with hosts Urban Science plus special guest Mackjoffatt & the Love Stack, DJ ASMA and food from the Flamin’ Grill. 2109 Bleury, 8 p.m., $4 before 9 p.m., $6 after

