Tuesday, April 11

Head to the MainLine Gallery for 399, a one-night-only pop-up showcase featuring works by 40 Montreal artists working in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, video, textiles, mixed media and performance. 3905 St-Laurent, 5–11 p.m., free

The Music Legacy Project explores the sonic side of Central and South American culture with live music and dancers in the immersive ambiance of the SAT’s Satosphère. The performance series begins tonight and runs through April 28. 1201 St-Laurent, 7 p.m., $24.75

The Phi Centre is screening two films tonight: the Montreal premiere of The Lost City of Z, the true story of an early 20th century British explorer, and a Cinéma Cabaret 35th anniversary presentation of John Carpenter’s Antarctic creeper classic The Thing. 407 St-Pierre, 7:30 p.m., $11.75/$9.50 students each screening

Only a day after Def Leppard and Poison’s descent on Montreal, hair metal satirists Steel Panther sleaze into Metropolis with openers Citizen Zero, c/o Heavy Montreal. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $37.50/$41.50

Rockette’s Deadly Mardi DIY Show series features shoegazey indie rock band Penny Diving and rock ’n’ rollers Dangereens. 4479 St-Denis, 10 p.m., $5/PWYC

