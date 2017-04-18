Tuesday, April 18

Still from Disco Inferno

Studio Béluga hosts a vernissage at Théâtre Sainte Catherine for their latest Art-Up! collaboration ROCKS. The bilingual art and creative writing tie-in involves artists from Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, with an exhibition of photographs documenting multi-site installation plus performance artworks and an accompanying publication exploring themes of home and space. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free

In collaboration with the Fantasia film festival and the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema, Cinema Politica presents Born of Woman, a program of surreal and beautiful short films from emerging Canadian and international women filmmakers at Cinéma de Sève. 1400 Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC

Politically incorrect musical comedy The Book of Mormon (by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone) returns to Montreal for a six-night run at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, beginning tonight and wrapping on Sunday. 175 Ste-Catherine W., $41.25–$125.75

Fresh from the Coachella festival, Berlin electronic trio Moderat — a joining of forces between the acts Apparat and Mode Selektor (established in 2002) that was voted best live act by readers of Resident Advisor in 2009 — play Metropolis with local openers CRi. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $53

There’s an evening of blistering rock n’ roll on the books at Bar le Ritz PDB tonight, with Big Knife Little Knife’s first hometown show in a year, plus support from Lychi and Bécyk Fantôme. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8

