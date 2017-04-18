Still from Disco Inferno
Studio Béluga hosts a vernissage at Théâtre Sainte Catherine for their latest Art-Up! collaboration ROCKS. The bilingual art and creative writing tie-in involves artists from Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa, with an exhibition of photographs documenting multi-site installation plus performance artworks and an accompanying publication exploring themes of home and space. 264 Ste-Catherine E., 5–7 p.m., free
In collaboration with the Fantasia film festival and the Mel Hoppenheim School of Cinema, Cinema Politica presents Born of Woman, a program of surreal and beautiful short films from emerging Canadian and international women filmmakers at Cinéma de Sève. 1400 Maisonneuve W., 7 p.m., $5–$10 PWYC
Politically incorrect musical comedy The Book of Mormon (by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone) returns to Montreal for a six-night run at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier, beginning tonight and wrapping on Sunday. 175 Ste-Catherine W., $41.25–$125.75
Fresh from the Coachella festival, Berlin electronic trio Moderat — a joining of forces between the acts Apparat and Mode Selektor (established in 2002) that was voted best live act by readers of Resident Advisor in 2009 — play Metropolis with local openers CRi. 59 Ste-Catherine E., 9 p.m., $53
There’s an evening of blistering rock n’ roll on the books at Bar le Ritz PDB tonight, with Big Knife Little Knife’s first hometown show in a year, plus support from Lychi and Bécyk Fantôme. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $8
For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.
For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.
No Replies to "Tuesday, April 18"