Tuesday, April 25

Head to the Italian Fashion Brands sample sale that starts today and runs until April 29, for all your Italian fashion brand needs. 1350 Mazurette, #116, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., cash and credit only

Vinyl listening series Die Pod Die returns for a 5à7 at Matahari Loft with two featured records to savour including Portishead’s 1994 album Dummy followed by Antoine Corriveau’s 2016 release Cette chose qui cognait au creux de sa poitrine sans vouloir s’arrêter. 1673 Mont-Royal E., 5:30–7:30 p.m., PWYC

Montreal-based culture mag Urbania launches its 45th issue with a party at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts with tunes from Shaida and DJ Kilo Jules. 1380 Sherbrooke W., 6–9 p.m., $20 includes a copy of the magazine and a free drink

Plateau record store Aux 33 Tours marks its 10th anniversary with a show featuring four artists set to release records on its in-house label, Return to Analog: Elsiane (launching her third album Death of the Artist at the event), le Matos, Men I Trust, Bet.e & Stef and Tambour. Proceeds will be donated to the Ste-Justine hospital. Cabaret la Tulipe (4530 Papineau), 7 p.m., $17.25

Copenhagen trio the Foreign Resort play retro-fit dark pop for fans of the new wave/post-punk/synth-pop spectrum. Check them out tonight at Brasserie Beaubien with local openers the City Gates and Tracers. 73 Beaubien E., 9 p.m., $7/$10

Toronto synth-pop-meets-gothic-R&B artist Lydia Ainsworth recently released her new record Darling of the Afterglow on local label Arbutus Records. See her tonight at le Ritz with openers Exit Someone. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $12/$15

