Tuesday, April 4

Université de Montréal’s Ciné-Campus film screening series presents six showings over two days of multi-Oscar winner La La Land, preceded by the short film Passages created by UdeM students. 2332 Édouard-Montpetit, 4:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., $5/$4 students, continues Wednesday

Friends and fans of the late Montreal musician Isabelle-Liliane (aka Iz or Izzy) Cox are invited to immerse themselves in her work, reminisce and get musical at tonight’s tribute event at la Sala Rossa. 4848 St-Laurent, 7–11 p.m., free

Montreal performing arts company Acts to Grind Theatre presents a 6-day run of Patrick Marber’s award-winning play Closer, following four London-based youths whose lives intertwine across episodes of love and betrayal. 3997 St-Laurent, 8 p.m., $20/$15 students, continues through April 9

French pop star Jain plays the Corona Theatre with opener Two Feet, a band from NYC that blends blues, R&B and EDM. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $35.50/$39

Australian garage/surf band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are on tour for their latest LP Flying Microtonal Banana, and their Montreal stop is happening at the Fairmount, with openers Orb and Stonefield. 5240 Parc, 9 p.m., $20/$23

