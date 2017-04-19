Wednesday, April 19

Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2 (photo by Lucky Banks-Kenny)

Get your first taste of the Old Port gallery DHC/ART’s summer exhibition at the vernissage for Modern Piano Music by British digital artist Ed Atkins. His Canadian premiere features a digitally rendered protagonist so lifelike the viewer is forced to question the distinction between animation and real life. 451 & 465 St-Jean, 5:30–8:30 p.m., free

This evening’s springtime edition of Raw Montreal : Verse showcases work by dozens of local and emerging artists, fashion designers, photographers, tattooists, make-up artistry, performances and more, hosted by Plastik Patrik at Rialto Theatre. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $25/$20 in advance

The four-night Montreal Caribbean Fashion Week begins with a red carpet gala at Club Atwater. Expect a fashion presentation by the participating designers, cocktails and cupcakes. 3503 Atwater, 7–10 p.m., $35 ($90 for two-day package, $150 for four-day package)

Local blues-flavoured garage-rock quartet Po Lazarus launch their new EP O Body. The Strangers (feat. members of Light Bulb Alley) open at Quai des Brumes. 4481 St-Denis, 8 p.m., $10/PWYC

Catch a new side project by synth/funk artist Toro Y Moi at le Ritz: Chaz Bundick Meets the Mattson 2 (who just released a joint record called Star Stuff at the end of March) sees the U.S. singer/songwriter/producer paired with a twin-brother jazz act. Opening is Oakland’s Madeline Kenney. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $15/$18

