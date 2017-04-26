Wednesday, April 26

MONO of Japan

The Rialto Theatre is the site of a benefit show for RECAA (an anti-elder-abuse organization) and the Montreal Assault Prevention Centre, featuring a wide load of local talent, including Brad Barr (the Barr Brothers), Katie Moore, Plants and Animals, Beatrice Deer, Little Scream and Bud Rice Music. 5723 Parc, 7 p.m., $25

Drawn & Quarterly’s bi-monthly cross-cultural series Reading Across Borders returns with host Helen Chau Bradley to explore Leila S. Chudori’s Indonesian-language award-winning 2012 novel Home (Pulang), translated into English by John H. McGlynn. 211 Bernard W., 7 p.m., free

Head to Foufs for a new edition of live art throwdown Beaux Dégâts, where six teams of artists including Mono Sourcil, Mos Geez, Cedric Taillon, Peter Farmer, Futur Lasor Now and more will go head to head creating canvases on the spot, with audience members voting on their favourites as the night progresses—one empty beer can = one vote! DJs Iwonder, STS, Stram and Miraa will provide tunes. 87 Ste-Catherine E., 8 p.m., $5

If you read Johnson Cummins’ column in our April issue, you’ll know he has a thing for Tokyo band Mono, whose post-rock/shoegaze/noise sound has been described as “music for the gods.” Do yourself a favour and take his advice — go see them at Phi Centre tonight, with opening act Holy Sons. 407 St-Pierre, 9 p.m., $17/$20

Post-punks nerds please report to le Ritz for the launch of Modern Phase, the new record by Montreal band Hoan, with openers Xarah Dion and DJ S.O. 179 Jean-Talon W., 9:30 p.m., $7/$25 with the album on vinyl

