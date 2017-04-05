Wednesday, April 5

Le Cheese for Mac N Cheese Week

It’s Mac N Cheese Week! See details about the special dishes being prepared at a few dozen participating local restaurants here.

Head to Griffintown’s Galerie Antoine Ertaskiran for a double vernissage for the exhibitions Several Things Happening at the Same Time, showcasing three series of drawings by Toronto-base artist Derek Sullivan plus the immersive special project I just wished Martha Stewart was here to tell me to chill down, like real down from Montreal installation artist Dominique Pétrin. 1892 Payette, 5–8 p.m., free

The crew behind the Rap Battles for Social Justice series hosts the panel discussion Hip Hop for Migrant Justice with panelists including Nomadic Massive’s Meryem Saci and Manuel Salamanca of the Immigrant Workers Centre. 1455 de Maisonneuve W., 7th floor, 6:30 p.m., free

U.S. singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers (who famously made Pharrell cry with this song) pens some smart pop music worth taking in live. See her headline at the Corona with opener Jil. 2490 Notre-Dame W., 8 p.m., $18/$21, all ages

Check out the moody hues of New York experimental soundscapist Evan Caminiti (who you might know as half of the drone duo Barn Owl) at la Vitrola. Pack in promptly for Vancouver ambient producer Sarah Davachi and local ensemble Fousek/Hansen/Tellier-Craig. 4602 St-Laurent, 9:30 p.m., $10/$13

For more concert recommendations, see this week’s edition of Hammer of the Mods.

For more music events, see our Event Listings. Art Listings can be found here.

Reward your favourite Montreal people, places, art, restaurants, retailers and more in our annual readers poll, the Best of MTL. (The deadline is Friday, April 7 at 11:59 p.m.)