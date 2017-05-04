Montreal salutes the 40th anniversary of punk with a major event this summer

On top of the mammoth Osheaga and Ile Soniq festivals (not to mention their usual slate of indoor concerts), Evenko is presenting a third major event at Parc Jean-Drapeau this summer, in conjunction with Greenland Productions.

’77 Montréal will feature bands from across the periods and waves of punk, with co-headliners Rancid and Dropkick Murphys, as well as X (the L.A. punk legends haven’t played Montreal since 1983), Jake Burns (of ’70s Irish band Stiff Little Fingers), the Vandals, the Bouncing Souls, Madball, Montreal ska stars the Kingpins, Joyce Manor, the Creepshow and more.

The event hopes to gather a multi-generational multitude of music fans in this city, which has always been a hotspot for punk rock. The site will feature a living archive of punk history, with exhibits of vintage posters, zines and archival promotional items, a vendors village, a record fair and films, as well as a kids’ zone and cluster of food trucks.

“We were looking to build an event that would celebrate and tell the story of punk’s 40-year effect on generations of youth,” says Greenland’s Dan Webster. “Some of the original fans are now parents of new punk music fans. And some of the new fans are kids with parents who have no connection at all to punk! But every generation finds a reason to engage in rebellious music. And we wanted to celebrate that.”

Tickets for ’77 Montreal, which cost $60, will go on sale on May 5 at noon. ■

