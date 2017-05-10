Best of MTL 2017: Goods & Services



Marco Di Biasio, Best Barber #1, Best Hairstylist #2 (Coifferie Paradiso, Best Hair Salon #3). Photo by Yolaine P. Bouliane

As with so many Best of MTL categories, in Goods & Services and beyond, Best Clothing Store reveals our readership’s split devotion to the independents and the pop. This year the former outweighs the latter, with Winners dropping from the Top 5 (along with Boutique Unicorn), to be replaced by two newcomers: Fans of unabashedly girly apparel boosted Boutique 1861 to #4, while his ‘n’ hers modern and minimal boutique les Étoffes squeaked in at #5.

Plateau ink specialists Tattoo Box rises to the top of the Best Tattoo Parlour category, with two of its crew making it into Best Tattoo Artist, and longtime winner Bodkin falls from the tattoo Top 5s entirely. Gone from the city are HMV, hitting an impressive #3 in Best CD/Vinyl Store despite the fact that most of our readers (like most of the planet), clearly didn’t shop there, and Drug Paraphernalia chain High Times — though that’s more a case of forgotten than gone, given that its locations were renamed and replaced by Prohibition a couple of years ago. But stoners wouldn’t be stoners without the occasional memory lapse.

Best Clothing Store (New)

1 Simon’s

977 Ste-Catherine W.

2 Frank + Oak

various locations

3 H&M

various locations

4 Boutique 1861

3670 St-Laurent

5 Les Étoffes

5253 St-Laurent

6 Winners

various locations

7 Lustre Boutique

4068 St-Laurent

8 Off the Hook

1021 Ste-Catherine W.

9 Jeans Jeans Jeans

5575 Casgrain

10 Kitsch’n Swell

3972 St-Laurent

Best Vintage Clothing Store

1 Eva B

2015 St-Laurent

2 Renaissance Fripe-Prix

various locations

3 Annex Vintage

56 St-Viateur W.

4 Citizen Vintage

5330 St-Laurent

5 Village des Valeurs

various locations

6 Empire Exchange

51 Bernard W.

7 Kitsch’n Swell

3972 St-Laurent

8 Salvation Army

various locations

9 Ex-Voto

6534 St-Laurent

10 La Gaillarde

4019 Notre-Dame W.

Best Hair Salon

1 Queen of the World

6908 St-Laurent

2 Two Horses

170 Jean-Talon W., #306

3 Coifferie Paradiso

1160 St-Joseph E., #001

4 Helmet

163 Mont-Royal E.

5 Au Premier

5487 Monkland

6 Bizarde

4051 St-Laurent

7 Bon Vivant

469 Marie-Anne E.

8 Salon Sweet William

5337 St-Laurent, #210

9 Danny’s Coiffure Unisex

3960 St-Laurent

10 Haircuts for Anyone

828 Bellechasse

Best Hairstylist

1 David Devico

Queen of the World

2 Marco Di Biasio

Coifferie Paradiso

3 Lily Julie Bédard

Au Premier

4 Julie Matson

Salon Identité

5 Mike Chacko

Helmet

6 David Landry

Salon Bon Vivant

7 Sara-Isobel Mulder

Two Horses

8 JJ Levine

Haircuts for Anyone

9 Louise Olsen

Louise Olsen Hair

10 Alexandra Apple

Unlstd

Best Barber

1 Marco Di Biasio

Coifferie Paradiso

2 Mike Chacko

Helmet

3 Dave Dumay aka Dave the Barber

Queen of the World

4 Dan Marin

Bluedog Barbershop

5 JJ Levine

Haircuts for Anyone

6 David Devico

Queen of the World

7 Peter Arcaro

Studio 84

8 Will Phaneuf

Blue Dog Barbershop

9 Guillaume Cheny

Helmet

10 Bevin Felix

MTL Barber

Best Tattoo Parlour

1 Tattoo Box

155 Pins E.

2 Two Horses

170 Jean-Talon W., #306

3 Adrenaline

1541 Sherbrooke W.

4 DFA Tattoos

1184 Ste-Catherine W.

5 Bait & Schlang

4929 Notre-Dame W.

6 Bodkin Tattoo

55 Bernard W.

7 MTL Tattoo

various locations

8 Oly Anger Tattoo

9 de la Commune W.

9 Imago

4097 St-Laurent

10 Saving Grace

5629 Sherbrooke W.

Best Tattoo Artist

1 Janice Beattie

Tattoo Box

2 Jessi Preston

Two Horses

3 Angus Byers

DFA Tattoos

4 Nick Oaks

Bait & Schlang

5 Graham Crowston

Tattoo Box

6 Arno Schultz

Electric Ave

7 Ola Kaya

Oly Anger Tattoo

8 Charline Bataille

charlinebataille.com

9 Esther Mulders

XS Tattoos and Piercings

10 David Brown

Glamort Tattoo



Phonopolis, Best New CD/Vinyl Store #2, Best Used CD/Vinyl Store #2. Photo by Cindy Lopez

Best New CD/Vinyl Store

1 Aux 33 Tours

1373 Mont-Royal E.

2 Phonopolis

207 Bernard W.

3 HMV

RIP

4 Soundcentral

4486 Coloniale

5 Archambault

various locations

6 L’Oblique

4333 Rivard

7 Cheap Thrills

2044 Metcalfe

8 Atom Heart

364 Sherbrooke E.

9 Sonik

4050 Berri

10 Beatnick

3770 St-Denis

Best Used CD/Vinyl Store

1 Cheap Thrills

2044 Metcalfe

2 Phonopolis

207 Bernard W.

3 Death of Vinyl

6307 St-Laurent

4 Aux 33 Tours

1373 Mont-Royal E.

5 Soundcentral

4486 Coloniale

6 Beatnick

3770 St-Denis

7 Encore Books

5670 Sherbrooke W.

8 L’Échange

713 Mont-Royal E.

9 Sonorama

260 Bernard W.

10 Paul’s Boutique

112 Mont-Royal E.

Best Stereo Store

1 Moog Audio

3828 St-Laurent

2 Son Idéal

5020 Côte-des-Neiges

3 Best Buy

various locations

4 Layton Audio

1170 Ste-Catherine W.

5 Fillion Electronique

5690 Sherbrooke E.

Best Musical Instrument Store

1 Steve’s Music

51 St-Antoine W.

2 Moog Audio

3828 St-Laurent

3 Archambault0

various locations

4 Jimi’s Music Store

5776 Sherbrooke W.

5 Long & Mcquade

8979 Lajeunesse

6 Twigg Musique

1230 St-Hubert

7 Kitts Music

5350 Jean-Talon E.

8 Diplomate Musique

311 Beaubien E.

9 Wilder & Davis Luthiers

257 Rachel E.

10 Nantel

4590 St-Laurent

Best Computer Store

1 Apple

1321 Ste-Catherine W.

2 Best Buy

various locations

3 Microbytes

625 Réné-Lévesque W.

4 Canada Computers

various locations

5 Dantech

4526 St-Denis

Best Internet Service Provider

1 Videotron

2 Bell

3 TekSavvy

4 Electronic Box

5 Colbanet

6 Cooptel

7 Distributel

8 Rogers

Best App

1 Transit

2 STM

3 P$ Mobile

4 Téo Taxi

5 Just Eat

Best Electronics Store

1 Best Buy

various locations

2 Addison Électronique

8018 20th Avenue

3 Moog Audio

3828 St-Laurent

4 Apple

1321 Ste-Catherine W.

5 Abra Electronics

5465 Côte-de-Liesse

Best Movie Theatre

1 Cinéma du Parc

3575 Parc

2 Cineplex Forum

2313 Ste-Catherine W.

3 Cineplex Scotiabank

977 Ste-Catherine W.

4 Cinéma Beaubien

2396 Beaubien E.

5 Dollar Cinema

6900 Decarie Square

6 Cinémas Guzzo

various locations

7 Cinéma l’Amour

4015 St-Laurent

8 Cinéma StarCité

4825 Pierre-de-Coubertin

9 Cinéstarz Côte-des-Neiges

6700 Côte-des-Neiges

10 Cineplex Odeon Quartier Latin

350 Émery

Best Bicycle Shop

1 C&L Cycle

various locations

2 Bikurious

1757 Amherst

3 La Bicycletterie JR

201 Rachel E.

4 ABC Cycles

5584 Parc

5 Allo Vélo

141 Shannon

6 Bicycles McW

6010 Sherbrooke W.

7 Atelier Wellington Cycle

4136 Wellington

8 Fitz & Follwell Co.

115 Mont-Royal W.

9 Cycle Néron

various locations

10 Vélo iBike

2127 Rachel E.

Best Bookstore New

1 Drawn & Quarterly

211 Bernard W.

2 Indigo

1500 McGill College

3 Librairie le port de tête

262 Mont-Royal E.

4 Paragraphe

2220 McGill College

5 La Librairie de Verdun

4750 Wellington

6 Renaud-Bray

various locations

7 Concordia Community Solidarity Co-op Bookstore

2150 Bishop

8 Librairie L’Euguélionne

1426 Beaudry

9 Livre and Let Die Books

165 Pins E.

10 Argo Bookshop

1915 Ste-Catherine W.

Best Bookstore Used

1 S.W. Welch

225 St-Viateur W.

2 The Word

469 Milton

3 Encore Books

5670 Sherbrooke W.

4 Cheap Thrills

2044 Metcalfe

5 L’Échange

713 Mont-Royal E.

6 Concordia Community Solidarity Co-op Bookstore

2150 Bishop

7 Westcott Books

4065 St-Laurent

8 Argo Bookshop

1915 Ste-Catherine W.

9 Librairie le port de tête

262 Mont-Royal E.

10 Fripe-Prix Renaissance

various locations

Best Comics Store

1 Drawn & Quarterly

211 Bernard W.

2 Crossover

3560 Notre-Dame W.

3 1,000,000 Comix

various locations

4 Millenium Comics

451 Marie-Anne E.

5 Capitaine Québec

1837 Ste-Catherine W.

6 Librairie Astro

1844 Ste-Catherine

7 eXpertComics

various locations

8 Cosmix

931 Décarie

9 Wormhole

135 Van Horne, #212

Best Beauty Salon

1 Queen of the World

6908 St-Laurent

2 Barbarella

3833 St-Jacques

3 Two Horses

170 Jean-Talon W., #306

4 Aveda

various locations

5 Candy Nail Bar

6218 St-Hubert

Best Drug Paraphernalia

1 Prohibition

various locations

2 Utopia

159 Duluth E.

3 High Times

RIP

4 Psychonaut

3524A St-Laurent

5 Le Rock

17 Ste-Catherine E.

Best Fitness Club/Gym

1 YMCA (various locations)

2 Éconofitness (various locations)

3 Fit For Life (7503 Saint-Laurent)

4 Anytime Fitness (4117 Saint-Laurent)

5 Énergie Cardio (various locations)

6 Le Gym (Concordia)

7 Buzzfit (various locations)

8 Nautilus (various locations)

9 Gold’s Gym (3131 Côte-Vertu)

10 Pro Gym (4500 Hochelaga)

Best Health Food Store

1 Rachelle-Béry (various locations)

2 Tau (various locations)

3 BioTerre (201 St-Viateur W.)

4 Branche d’Olivier (various locations)

5 PA Nature (5029 Parc)

6 Frigo Vert (1440 Mackay)

7 Frenco (3985 St-Laurent)

8 À Votre Santé (5126 Sherbrooke W.)

9 Teva (5143 Décarie)

Best Home Decor Store

1 Zone (various locations)

2 VdeV (5042 St-Laurent)

3 Winners/HomeSense (various locations)

4 Ikea (9191 Cavendish)

5 West Elm (995 Wellington)

Best Kitsch/Antique Store

1 Kitsch’n Swell (3972 St-Laurent)

2 Marché aux puces St-Michel (7707 Shelley)

3 Monastiraki (5478 St-Laurent)

4 Mixx Authentik (3731 Notre-Dame W.)

5 Kitsch à l’os… ou pas (3439 Hochelaga)

Best Massage Therapist

1 Team Bliss (Studio Bliss)

2 Eric Digras (Mile End Massage)

3 Diane Carruthers (Spa Vert)

4 Jade Salter (Ambaa Yoga)

Best Sex Shop

1 Séduction (5220 Métropolitain E.)

2 Priape (1311 Ste-Catherine E.)

3 Romance (various locations)

4 Erotika (11 Ste-Catherine W.)

5 Sexe Cité (6325 St-Hubert)

Best Skate/Snowboard Shop

1 Empire (various locations)

2 Rollin’ (3119 Hochelaga)

3 Skull Central (4302 St-Laurent)

4 Dime (online)

Best Spa

1 Bota Bota (McGill/de la Commune)

2 Strom Spa Nordique (1001 de la Forêt)

3 Studio Bliss (3841 St-Laurent)

4 Scandinave (71 de la Commune W.)

5 Spa Finlandais (124 Labelle, Rosmère)

6 Spa Diva (1455 Peel)

7 Ovarium (400 Beaubien E.)

8 Nomad (4660 St-Laurent)

Best Sports Store

1 Sports Experts (various locations)

2 Mountain Equipment Co-op (various locations)

3 Play It Again Sports (various locations)

4 Evangelista (various locations)

5 D’un sport à l’autre (171 Bernard W.)

Best Yoga Instructor

1 Team Bliss (Studio Bliss)

2 Elizabeth Emberly (Nadaa)

3 Tanya Dawe (Yoga Vieux-Montréal)

4 Jade Salter (Ambaa Yoga)

5 Kimiko Fujimoto (Studio Breathe)

Best Yoga Studio

1 Moksha Yoga (various locations)

2 Naada (5540 Casgrain)

3 Studio Bliss (3841 St-Laurent)

4 Studio Breathe (1744 William)

5 HappyTree (4010 Ste-Catherine W.)

6 Yoga Vieux Montréal (50 St-Jacques)

7 Enso (1470 Peel)

8 Wanderlust (7 Laurier E.)

9 Yoga Club (1400 Rosemont)

10 Ashtanga (372 Ste-Catherine W.)

Best Florist

1 Dragon Flowers

159 Bernard W.

2 Westmount Florist

360 Victoria

3 Fleuriste Florateria

90 Pins W.

4 K & K Design

1001 Lenoir, #B423

5 La Floret Fleuriste

5117 Verdun

6 Prune les Fleurs

186 Peel

7 Vertuose

5409 St-Laurent

