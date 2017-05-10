Best of MTL 2017: Media



3 Bières, Best Podcast #2. Photo by Michel Grenier

Our readers seem to be as loyal to their local radio and TV stations and talents of choice as they are in their reading habits*. The #1 spots in all radio, TV and print categories are unchanged from last year, though there’s been notable movement elsewhere in the Top 5s: Concordia radio station and AM underdog CJLO has risen from #5 to #3 in Best Radio Station; CJLO’s Ashes to Ashes made it to #4 Best Radio Show; and the Evelyne Brochu army pushed the actress into the Best TV Personality category, where Infoman’s Jean-René Dufort also appears for the first time.

The Internet and social media are much more volatile terrain, with loads of newcomers joining the survey regulars: Reddit and Yulorama move into the Best Website category, while Best Snapchat features porn-generation social media star David Hener (#1) and Nick Younes — aka Yung Maducci, who campaigned heavily during this year’s Best of MTL polling; Best Instagram welcomes Worst of MTL chroniclers Fucknomtl (#2) and burlesque performer (and last year’s Best of MTL cover co-star) Audrey Ivory (#5); and in Best Podcast, the foodies behind Cadeau & Janco Wednesdays @ Lunch get enough love to propel them to #3.

Best Radio Station

1 CKUT 90.3FM

2 CHOM 97.7FM

3 CJLO 1690AM

4 CBC 88.5FM/93.5FM

5 CISM 89.3FM

6 Virgin Radio 96FM

7 CJAD 800AM

8 ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM

9 The Beat 92.5FM

10 TSN 690AM

Best Radio Show

1 La Soirée est encore Jeune

ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM

2 Underground Sounds

CKUT 90.3FM

3 Mornings Rock With Terry and Heather B.

CHOM 97.7FM

4 Ashes to Ashes

CJLO 1690AM

5 Melnick in the Afternoon

TSN 690AM

6 Venus Radio

CKUT 90.3FM

7 Daybreak

CBC Radio One 88.5FM

8 Freeway and Natasha in the Morning

Virgin Radio 96FM

9 The Pressure Drop

CJLO 1690AM

10 The Goods

CKUT 90.3FM

Best Radio Host

1 Nick Schofield

CKUT 90.3FM

2 Terry DiMonte

CHOM 97.7FM

3 Mitch Melnick

TSN 690

4 Mike Finnerty

CBC Radio One 88.5FM

5 Paul Arcand

98.5FM

6 Aaron Rand

CJAD 800AM

7 Freeway Frank

Virgin Radio 96FM

8 Jason Rockman

CHOM 97.7FM

9 Bilal Butt

CHOM 97.7FM

10 Marie-Louise Arsenault

ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM

Best TV Station

1 CTV

2 CBC

3 ICI Radio-Canada

4 Télé-Québec

5 RDS

6 TVA

7 Global

8 V

9 Viceland

10 MAtv

Best Newscaster

1 Mutsumi Takahashi

2 Céline Galipeau

3 Pierre Bruneau

4 Paul Karwatsky

5 Debra Arbec

6 Patrice Roy

8 Sophie Thibault

9 Tarah Schwartz

10 Gino Chouinard

Best TV Personality

1 Éric Salvail

2 Mutsumi Takahashi

3 Evelyne Brochu

4 Jean-René Dufort

5 Lori Graham

6 Guy A. Lepage

7 Maripier Morin

8 Véronique Cloutier

9 Sugar Sammy

10 Marc Labrèche

Best Magazine

1 Cult MTL

2 Vice

3 Urbania

4 The Editorial Magazine

5 Maisonneuve

6 Voir

7 Dinette

8 Nouveau Projet

9 LSTW

10 Summum

Best Newspaper

1 Cult MTL

2 The Gazette

3 Le Devoir

4 La Presse

5 Métro

6 Journal de Montréal

7 The Link

8 24heures

9 The Concordian



Fuck No Montreal, Best Instagram #2

Best Website

1 Cult MTL

cultmontreal.com

2 MTL Blog

mtlblog.com

3 Reddit Montreal

reddit.com/r/montreal

4 Urbania

urbania.ca

5 YULorama

Yulorama.com

6 Vice

vice.com

7 La Presse

lapresse.ca

8 Fuck No, Montreal

fucknomontreal.tumblr.com

9 Neil Corcoran

neilcorcoran.tumblr.com

10 Eater Montreal

Montreal.eater.com

Best Twitter

1 @EvelyneBrochu

2 @TrannaWintour

3 @CultMTL

4 @evandubinsky

5 @fagstein

6 @mcleanspub

7 @mtlblog

8 @OzziesPOV

9 @DenisCoderre

10 @stminfo

Best Snapchat

1 David Hener

2 High Klassified

3 Nick “Brutus Grass” Younes

4 Beatrice Bouchard

5 MTL Blog

Best Instagram

1 Evelyne Brochu

@evelyne_brochu

2 Fucknomtl

@fucknomtl

3 Tranna Wintour

@trannawintour

4 Ponto

@ponto_mtl

5 Audrey Ivory

@audreyivory

6 McLean’s Pub

@mcleanspub

7 Gothshakira

@gothshakira

8 Cult MTL

@cultmtl

9 YULorama

@yulorama

10 Lavender May

@lavendermay

Best Podcast

1 Mike Ward sous écoute

2 3 Bières

3 Cadeau & Janco Wednesdays @ Lunch

4 Go Plug Yourself

5 La soirée est (encore) jeune

6 Treyf Podcast

7 Chai Chats Podcast

8 The 4H Podcast

9 Horreur Gamer

10 Hot Goss Podgosst

