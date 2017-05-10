Best of MTL 2017: Media

3 Bières, Best Podcast #2. Photo by Michel Grenier
Our readers seem to be as loyal to their local radio and TV stations and talents of choice as they are in their reading habits*. The #1 spots in all radio, TV and print categories are unchanged from last year, though there’s been notable movement elsewhere in the Top 5s: Concordia radio station and AM underdog CJLO has risen from #5 to #3 in Best Radio Station; CJLO’s Ashes to Ashes made it to #4 Best Radio Show; and the Evelyne Brochu army pushed the actress into the Best TV Personality category, where Infoman’s Jean-René Dufort also appears for the first time.
The Internet and social media are much more volatile terrain, with loads of newcomers joining the survey regulars: Reddit and Yulorama move into the Best Website category, while Best Snapchat features porn-generation social media star David Hener (#1) and Nick Younes — aka Yung Maducci, who campaigned heavily during this year’s Best of MTL polling; Best Instagram welcomes Worst of MTL chroniclers Fucknomtl (#2) and burlesque performer (and last year’s Best of MTL cover co-star) Audrey Ivory (#5); and in Best Podcast, the foodies behind Cadeau & Janco Wednesdays @ Lunch get enough love to propel them to #3.
*(As always, we thank our readers for the love in Best Newspaper, Magazine, Website and social media categories. We’re everywhere!)
Best Radio Station
1 CKUT 90.3FM
2 CHOM 97.7FM
3 CJLO 1690AM
4 CBC 88.5FM/93.5FM
5 CISM 89.3FM
6 Virgin Radio 96FM
7 CJAD 800AM
8 ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM
9 The Beat 92.5FM
10 TSN 690AM
Best Radio Show
1 La Soirée est encore Jeune
ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM
2 Underground Sounds
CKUT 90.3FM
3 Mornings Rock With Terry and Heather B.
CHOM 97.7FM
4 Ashes to Ashes
CJLO 1690AM
5 Melnick in the Afternoon
TSN 690AM
6 Venus Radio
CKUT 90.3FM
7 Daybreak
CBC Radio One 88.5FM
8 Freeway and Natasha in the Morning
Virgin Radio 96FM
9 The Pressure Drop
CJLO 1690AM
10 The Goods
CKUT 90.3FM
Best Radio Host
1 Nick Schofield
CKUT 90.3FM
2 Terry DiMonte
CHOM 97.7FM
3 Mitch Melnick
TSN 690
4 Mike Finnerty
CBC Radio One 88.5FM
5 Paul Arcand
98.5FM
6 Aaron Rand
CJAD 800AM
7 Freeway Frank
Virgin Radio 96FM
8 Jason Rockman
CHOM 97.7FM
9 Bilal Butt
CHOM 97.7FM
10 Marie-Louise Arsenault
ICI-Radio-Canada 95.1FM
Best TV Station
1 CTV
2 CBC
3 ICI Radio-Canada
4 Télé-Québec
5 RDS
6 TVA
7 Global
8 V
9 Viceland
10 MAtv
Best Newscaster
1 Mutsumi Takahashi
2 Céline Galipeau
3 Pierre Bruneau
4 Paul Karwatsky
5 Debra Arbec
6 Patrice Roy
7 Céline Galipeau
8 Sophie Thibault
9 Tarah Schwartz
10 Gino Chouinard
Best TV Personality
1 Éric Salvail
2 Mutsumi Takahashi
3 Evelyne Brochu
4 Jean-René Dufort
5 Lori Graham
6 Guy A. Lepage
7 Maripier Morin
8 Véronique Cloutier
9 Sugar Sammy
10 Marc Labrèche
Best Magazine
1 Cult MTL
2 Vice
3 Urbania
4 The Editorial Magazine
5 Maisonneuve
6 Voir
7 Dinette
8 Nouveau Projet
9 LSTW
10 Summum
Best Newspaper
1 Cult MTL
2 The Gazette
3 Le Devoir
4 La Presse
5 Métro
6 Journal de Montréal
7 The Link
8 24heures
9 The Concordian
Fuck No Montreal, Best Instagram #2
Best Website
1 Cult MTL
cultmontreal.com
2 MTL Blog
mtlblog.com
3 Reddit Montreal
reddit.com/r/montreal
4 Urbania
urbania.ca
5 YULorama
Yulorama.com
6 Vice
vice.com
7 La Presse
lapresse.ca
8 Fuck No, Montreal
fucknomontreal.tumblr.com
9 Neil Corcoran
neilcorcoran.tumblr.com
10 Eater Montreal
Montreal.eater.com
Best Twitter
1 @EvelyneBrochu
2 @TrannaWintour
3 @CultMTL
4 @evandubinsky
5 @fagstein
6 @mcleanspub
7 @mtlblog
8 @OzziesPOV
9 @DenisCoderre
10 @stminfo
Best Snapchat
1 David Hener
2 High Klassified
3 Nick “Brutus Grass” Younes
4 Beatrice Bouchard
5 MTL Blog
Best Instagram
1 Evelyne Brochu
@evelyne_brochu
2 Fucknomtl
@fucknomtl
3 Tranna Wintour
@trannawintour
4 Ponto
@ponto_mtl
5 Audrey Ivory
@audreyivory
6 McLean’s Pub
@mcleanspub
7 Gothshakira
@gothshakira
8 Cult MTL
@cultmtl
9 YULorama
@yulorama
10 Lavender May
@lavendermay
Best Podcast
1 Mike Ward sous écoute
2 3 Bières
3 Cadeau & Janco Wednesdays @ Lunch
4 Go Plug Yourself
5 La soirée est (encore) jeune
6 Treyf Podcast
7 Chai Chats Podcast
8 The 4H Podcast
9 Horreur Gamer
10 Hot Goss Podgosst
