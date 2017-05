Tilda Swinton. Photos by Terence Baelen

The 70th annual Cannes film festival has come and gone, wrapping over the weekend with the awarding of the major film prizes, and leaving behind a red carpet well trodden by celebs over the past 12 days. See our reviews of the Palme d’Or, Grand Prix and Jury Prize winners, and an additional report here. You can also find our first Cannes 2017 photo gallery here, and see our new batch below: