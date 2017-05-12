Friday, May 12

Laurence Fishburne in King of New York

The designers that occupy Mile End’s Ateliers Capitol are hosting a collective artisan market today and tomorrow, featuring fresh local designs by the likes of Matu, Betina Lou, la Montréalaise, les Enfants Sauvages and Eugenie Bee. 5795 de Gaspé, 12–8 p.m. Friday and 12–6 p.m. Saturday, free

The Cinémathèque’s annual two day movie marathon, La fête du cinéma kicks off this evening. Highlights of their nearly continuous screenings include Philippe Falardeau’s La moitié gauche du frigo (with Falardeau in attendance), the late Bill Paxton’s directorial debut Frailty and Abel Ferrara’s King of New York. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 5 p.m., $10 (price of the passport, which gives access to any and all Fête du cinéma screenings over two days)

Local publisher Metatron hosts Secret Garden, a night of spoken word, music and visuals at the Plant. Secret location, 8 p.m., $7/PWYC

Distorsion Psych Fest, which began on Wednesday night and runs through Sunday, continues at l’Église Saint-Enfant-Jésus du Mile-End with the warped heaviosity of Pypy, Timmy’s Organism, Sisters of Your Sunshine Vapor, Barre, DJ Mathieu Beauséjour and VJ Anthony Piazza. 5035 St-Dominique, 8:30 p.m., $15

Also at the Cinémathèque, Le Best of P’tit Pain is a program of funny, absurd and bizarre animated shorts marking the fifth anniversary of the screening series. 335 de Maisonneuve E. (bar/salon terrasse), 9 p.m., free

Dance Till Death Records takes over Hochelaga’s Bain Mathieu tonight for the monthly electronic dance party En Phase, featuring DJs Enfants Malins, Dub Fundation, alldayjam, KodoK and S-crow b2b Vyse. 2915 Ontario E., 9 p.m., $5

