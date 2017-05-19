Friday, May 19

Jardins Gamelin
Archive Montreal hosts a retro flavoured film screening and vernissage to launch their Expo 67 50th anniversary exhibition at Cinémathèque Québécoise, featuring a lineup of 1967 films from the avant-garde art house to visitors’ home movies, along with an expo of ephemera of the time. 335 de Maisonneuve E., 5–10 p.m., free
Outdoor summertime space Jardins Gamelin opens for a new season with a launch party this evening featuring performances from Speakeasy Electro Swing, SalsaFolie, Henri-Pierre Noël, Skinny Bros and Poirier. Berri & Ste-Catherine, 5:30–10 p.m., free
Montreal singer-songwriter James Irwin is back with a new record called Shabbytown, launching at le Ritz with Alexia Avina and Cedric Noel. 179 Jean-Talon W, 8 p.m., $7–$10 No One Turned Away
Local synthpop quartet Holy Data launch their debut album with a show at la Plante featuring openers Rose Bush and DJ Tignasse. Secret location, 9 p.m., $8/PWYC
Fans of former MusiquePlus VJ and CHOM (Rage) DJ Claude Rajotte may want to check out his inaugural drum & bass DJ set at l’Assommoir in Old Montreal, also featuring CUE & SEE, Mik Ginger, Foktup, Don JC and DJ LeMonk. 211 Notre-Dame W., 9 p.m., $5
Newspeak pulls a twofer tomorrow, with a show by NYC electro duo ADULT., with openers Void Vision. Followed by a late-night pre-party for the AIM music festival. 1403 Ste-Elisabeth, show at 9 p.m., party at 11 p.m., $20
